Miami football players donate food and water to first responders at Surfside building collapse

Members of the Miami Hurricanes football team and staff were among the many individuals from South Florida sports teams to help out at the site of the tragic collapse of the Champlain Towers South in Surfside, Florida.

Five Hurricane players, seniors Mike Harley and Amari Carter, and freshmen Kamren Kinchens, Chase Smith and James Williams, were accompanied by Jorge Baez, director of player development, and Shirelle Jackson, senior associate athletic director.

The group brought Miami’s Best Pizza and bottles of water for first responders working to rescue the missing residents of the building.

“Just being teenagers and grown men, sacrificing our time on the weekends just to help out, that just means everything,” Harley told Mike Cugno of CBS4 Miami. “We are trying to give back to the community.”

The players worked with Second Spoon, a student-athlete run hunger relief non-profit, to transport the pizza and water to Surfside.

Proud of our guys for stepping up and assisting in the relief effort in Surfside. We are thankful for the first responders who have been working tirelessly to help those affected by this tragic event. pic.twitter.com/FfLXlTR942 — Canes Football (@CanesFootball) June 26, 2021

“It’s a tragedy. I can’t even begin to put into words to describe what has taken place,” Amari Carter said. “But that’s why we have a community, we all come together. So many people out here from different places, different parts of Florida just all working together.”

Miami football head coach Manny Diaz tweeted his support for those affected by the collapse.

Heartbroken for all those affected by the building collapse in Surfside. Tragedies beyond understanding leave us no choice but to lean on each other and cherish our time here together. 🙏🏽 — Manny Diaz (@Coach_MannyDiaz) June 24, 2021

The Miami Heat, Miami Dolphins, Miami Marlins and Florida Panthers continue to deliver water, drinks and supplies to the first responders on site and Inter Miami is donating $10,000 Surfside Relief Fund.