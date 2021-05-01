TE Brevin Jordan selected 147th overall by Texans, DE Quincy Roche drafted by Steelers in sixth round

With the 147th pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, the Houston Texans selected tight end Brevin Jordan from the University of Miami.

Jordan was the third Hurricane to be selected in the second day of the draft on Saturday, sustaining the school’s campaign as “Tight End U,” having finished with a comparable collegiate career to those of former Miami tight ends in David Njoku and Chris Herndon.

The former junior tight end earned All-ACC second-team honors and was named a semifinalist for the John Mackey Award after recording 38 receptions for a total of 578 receiving yards to rank second on the team.

The 6-foot-3, 245-pound Las Vegas native started in all eight games he competed in last season, missing three-straight games in October due to a right should injury suffered against Clemson on Oct. 10. He and other junior tight end Will Mallory played critical roles in Miami offensive coordinator Rhett Lashlee’s fast-paced offense.

Jordan also made a season-best 76-yard reception and logged two receiving touchdowns against Oklahoma State in the Cheez-It Bowl on Dec. 29, despite the loss.

Earning All-ACC first team recognition in 2019, Jordan again remained among the top finalists for the Mackey Award after tying for a team-high seven touchdowns.

Jordan initially declared for the draft on Jan. 7, having made an announcement on his Twitter page.

It may have taken a little longer than expected, but Miami defensive end Quincy Roche was also selected on the third day of the draft, with the 216th pick selected by the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Standing at 6-3, 245 pounds, Roche was projected to get drafted in the third round on the second day, but ultimately fell to the sixth round.

After transferring from Temple at the end of his senior year, Roche had a solid 2020 campaign for the Hurricanes that included two ACC Defensive Linemen of the Week honors. By the end of his redshirt senior season, the prolific edge rusher racked up 45 total tackles, four-and-a-half sacks and three fumble recoveries – earning him a spot on the Third-Team All ACC Squad.

But before his college career started, Roche, a Randallstown, Maryland native, looked like something special. While playing for his local high school, the New Town Titans, he broke a school record by tallying an astonishing 19 sacks his senior year, which led to him receiving All-State and All-County honors.

Roche then traveled to Philadelphia, where he played for the Temple Owls from 2016-2019. While there, he dominated. In his breakout junior season, Roche recorded 49 total tackles and 13 sacks en route to an AAC Defensive Player of the Year honor – proving he was ready for stiffer competition. In order to boost his draft stock, Roche elected to transfer to Miami for his redshirt senior season.

Now, Roche becomes the third Miami defensive end in the 2021 NFL Draft to get the call, joining teammates Jaelan Phillips (Dolphins) and Gregory Rousseau (Bills).

Wyatt Kopelman and Chris Damond reported this story.