Miami falls well behind early, gives themselves no chance at Boston College

The Hurricanes gave up seven two-out runs in the first two innings Friday night at Boston College as they dropped a suspense-free Game 1 in the three-game series opener.

And while it looked bad from the start, it got worse as the matchup continued. Boston College’s bats were merciless, hanging crooked numbers in the first, second and seventh innings as they beat Miami 13-0.

The Canes mustered a measly two hits. After Anthony Vilar’s first inning double, nobody logged another base hit until Christian Del Castillo in the ninth.

UM starting pitcher Alejandro Rosario allowed 12 hits and eight runs, seven earned in his three and 2/3 frame outing. He also surrendered two walks. It’s his second consecutive start with a single-game earned run average north of seven. Allowing a .522 game average, the freshman’s record dropped to 4-4 after his second consecutive loss decision.

Nicholas Regalado and Alex Munroe made relief appearances, looking to stop the interminable bleeding. They combined for five runs surrendered in four and 1/3 frames.

Eagles hurler Emmet Sheehan meanwhile entered the matchup with a 4.30 ERA, but Miami was ineffective against the junior right-hander. He tossed six innings, keeping UM off the scoreboard. Joe Vetrano picked up where Sheehan left off, throwing three shutout innings.

After both teams went through their batting order once, Boston College had manufactured five runs. The Hurricanes meanwhile had nothing to show for but five strikeouts.

Boston College won every statistical sub-matchup. They possessed eye-popping advantages in batting average (.410-.071), batting average with runners in scoring position (.471-.000), batting average in leadoff situations (.625-.222), and two-out hitting (.467-.000).

Jack Cunningham opened the scoring for BC in the first inning, with an RBI single, and Vince Cimini followed suit an at bat later. It was suddenly 5-0 Golden Eagles when Dante Baldelli launched a three-run home run to center field.

Cody Morissette and Luke Gold’s RBI singles gave Boston College a seven-run lead one frame later. A fourth-inning Cunningham base knock subsequently made it 8-0, and a Sal Frelick sacrifice fly extended the Eagles’ lead further in the fifth.

Frelick singled again and Morissette homered to right field in the seventh as Boston College made it 13-0.

Miami stays in Chestnut Hill for the remainder of the weekend, with Game 2 Saturday at 3 p.m. and the series finale 1 p.m. Sunday.