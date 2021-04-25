Megan Thee Stallion announces ‘hot girl’ hiatus

No one’s 2020 was more momentous than Megan Thee Stallion’s. She collected three Grammy wins, two Billboard number-one singles, collaborations with Beyonce and Cardi B and broke Spotify’s largest first-week streams record with “WAP.”

Despite all of the continuous success, there comes a time when any rap goddess needs to take a break.

The Houston hitmaker announced a musical hiatus on Thursday, claiming a need to “recharge.” The series of Instagram posts that announced the hiatus depicted the rapper submerged in a sci-fi, laboratory-style aquatic tank.

Many fans believed new music was on the way, but the messages in the posts state otherwise.

“Megan Thee Stallion is recharging,” the statement read. “Due to the demands of the hot girl lifestyle, Meg has now entered a period of regeneration to prepare for what’s next.”

“In her absence, MGMT will manage all social posting on behalf of the Thee Hot Girl Coach. Thee Hotties lead a brave resistance in anticipation for the return of their Fearless Captain.”

Although the “Savage” rapper’s Instagram posts don’t mention further details surrounding her hiatus and its length, her Twitter account revealed one message.

“I’ll be back when it’s time,” she tweeted.

Fellow musicians and celebrities, including Chloe Bailey of R&B duo Chloe x Halle and alternative hip-hop musician Syd, uploaded supportive comments and posts in regards to Thee Stallion’s hiatus.

While no one knows exactly what the ‘hot girl’ queen has in store, it’s clear that the world will be prepared for her return.

