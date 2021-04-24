Hurricane Production’s annual Canes Carnival to return April 30

Hurricane Production’s Canes Carnival event is returning April 30 after a one year hiatus due to COVID-19.

“Canes Carnival is a traditional event hosted by HP during the spring to mark the end of the semester on a lighter note as classes end,” said sophomore Tatiana Alvarado, a political science and business law double major and HP general body member.

The event will take place during two sessions, the first one at Lakeside Patio from 2-5 p.m. and the second from 6-10 p.m. at the Foote Green.

Students will have the opportunity to participate in activities such as giveaways, airbrush shirts, caricature artists, DIY terrariums, paint your own U, photo booths, and tarot card readings, among others. The event will conclude with a virtual concert from electronic music duo Louis The Child, with virtual doors opening at 8:45 and the performance from 9-10 p.m.

“I think it will serve as a nice release for us students given this difficult semester and that we missed out on the carnival last year due to COVID,” said Rachel Bergeron, a sophomore studying biochemistry and nutrition.

For sophomore students, this will be their first Canes Carnival at UM, as they could not experience it last year as a freshman.

“I’m personally looking forward to all of it, the concert being a personal favorite, given this is my first Canes Carnival,” said Grace Altidor, a sophomore majoring in health science.

The carnival will be HP’s final event of the semester. Students and HP members alike say they are excited for an event that will hopefully mark the beginning of a return to normalcy on campus.

“I think it will bring an overall sense of fun and community. I believe the campus will be more lively than it has been in a while,” Bergeron said.