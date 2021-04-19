Point guard Charlie Moore transferring from DePaul to Miami for final collegiate season

Point guard Charlie Moore announced today he will be transferring from DePaul University to play his final season of college basketball for Jim Larrañaga and the Miami Hurricanes.

Moore has had a very interesting college career thus far. He played his freshman year during the 2016-2017 season for the California Golden Bears. He started in all 34 games for them, averaging 12.2 points per game and 3.5 assists per game.

After the season he announced that he would transfer to the Kansas Jayhawks and play for Bill Self. He sat out a year before playing with guys like Quentin Grimes and Udoka Azubuike during the 2018-2019 season. In 35 games and just one start during his redshirt sophomore year, he averaged only 2.9 points per game in 13.1 minutes per game.

He then transferred to DePaul to be closer to his hometown of Chicago, where he played two seasons. During his time with them, he started nearly every game, averaging around 15 point per game and five assists per game, playing an average of 34 minutes.

Moore, who can shoot the three, will compete for the starting nod at the point guard position with Harlond Beverly. Moore, however, is very versatile and has more experience, as he will turn 24 years old midway through the 2021-2022 season.

Signing a second player from the transfer portal is good news for Jim Larrañaga, with the first being Jordan Miller, a forward from George Mason. With several players returning, Isaiah Wong and Kam McGusty still undecided on their future and the recruiting team seeming to be active in the transfer market, the Hurricanes already look much better than they did a month ago.