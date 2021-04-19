Category 5 finds ways to adapt during Covid-19

The Mark Light Maniacs are some of the best college baseball fans in the country, and thanks to Category 5, the Maniacs are also some of the best-dressed fans in the country following a Hurricanes Baseball-themed crewneck giveaway at the Lakeside Patio last week.

The April 7 event, “Croquetas, Cafecitas, y Canes,” was themed around getting University of Miami students excited for Miami’s baseball matchup with rival Miami school Florida International. Cat5, the university’s spirit programming board, partnered with Federacion Estudiantes Cubanos, the Cuban student union, to give out some cool crewnecks and tasty Cuban food.

“Cat5 and FEC wanted to work together to promote the game,” said sophomore Rohin Vaidya. “It was two teams from Miami, so it was really promoting the culture of the city of Miami and the Cuban heritage.”

Vaidya, who is from Albuquerque, New Mexico, has worked on numerous events for the past two years.

He has helped plan several socially distanced events this season, including giveaways, watch parties and Zoom events during Cat5’s club meetings.

Vaidya, a double major in sports administration and business tech, said the events this year have given him more confidence about the student organization’s impact.

“We have a joke that we only have the same 30 people,” Vaidya said. “Then, some 200 kids show up, and we all think, ‘Wow, this many people saw our social media?’”

Because of the pandemic, Category 5’s events have had limited attendance for baseball games, and students were not allowed to attend football or basketball games. Cat 5 events have been held on campus rather than outside stadiums. The attendance, however, has been encouraging for the organization, with booming crowds at every event.

“I went upstairs to [the Shalala Center] at around 11:30, and there were two people in line,” said Daniel Toll, one of Category 5’s freshmen working the Croquetas, Cafecitas, y Canes baseball event. “I came back down, and the line moved out to Smoothie King across Fate Bridge.”

The organization had made 200 crewnecks, planning to give them out over a two- or three-hour period. Within 30 minutes, the crewnecks were all taken, Toll said.

As broadcast journalism major from Miami, Toll said he was never that invested in Hurricanes sports before his first day on campus, but he has since worked about 10 events for Cat5. Toll said Cat5’s presentation at the University’s “Cane Kickoff” event last fall made him he want to join immediately after.

“As soon as I saw that presentation, I told myself, ‘Oh, my God, this looks awesome,'” Toll said. “It’s an organization all centered around UM sports, and that was something I really wanted to pursue.”