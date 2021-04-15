The 8 biggest moments from Marvel’s ‘WandaVision’

Based on social media teasers and trailers before the series was released, Marvel fans assumed “WandaVision” would follow Wanda Maximoff, known to the Avengers as Scarlet Witch and played by Elizabeth Olsen, as she created a false reality to cope with [spoiler for “Avengers: Endgame”] her husband Vision’s death.

There was so much that fans did not see coming.

“Wandavision,” a new Marvel original TV series, premiered on Disney+ weekly from Jan. 15 to March 15. The television miniseries is a continuation of “Avengers: End Game.”

Below are some of the best and most surprising moments (sorry, spoiler alert again!) from the Marvel original series.

Mind control torture of Westviewians

Initially, it could be assumed that many secondary characters were just figments of Wanda’s imagination. While the sitcom style plotline and cinematography of earlier episodes created an innocent, nostalgic vibe, it was clear something was terribly wrong under the surface.

Still, I didn’t have “torturous, mass mind control” on my Bingo card, paired with all the town’s children locked in their rooms who only emerged for the Halloween special.

Vision’s corpse. Sort of?

Another surprise was Vision’s corpse apparently reanimated by Wanda. I don’t even know where to begin with this twist.

I especially didn’t anticipate his alleged reanimation being a lie crafted by Tyler Hayward, when in actuality, Wanda produced Vision-shaped memories using energy from her brief interaction with the Mind Stone as a teen. The corpse of the original Vision was turned into a soulless Vision-destroying weapon, “White Vision,” that the new sort-of-real Vision faces off with in battle.

Marvel really knows how to blow your mind.

Evan Peters as PIETRO.

For a diehard X-Men fan, this was a top-five insane moment. From the moment the camera graced his silver hair, I was already losing my mind.

The sitcom-style dramatic reveal was staged perfectly, with cameras panning to his face and showing audiences Evan Peters as Pietro Maximoff. I literally had to pause the TV, get up and take a walk. While it may not have panned out how everyone expected, his inclusion still threw me, and I assume every other Marvel fan as well.

Human dream team

I was beyond excited for some of my favorite human characters to come together unexpectedly. Funny and brilliant Darcy Lewis, endlessly good-natured Jimmy Woo, and the tough, stoic, sort-of-human Monica Lambeau (Maria Lambeau’s daughter!!) had incredible chemistry as the ragtag group solved the problems plaguing Westview.

Actually caring about Billy and Tommy Maximoff

While the level of existence of the two “WandaVision” children is questionable, they’re real to Wanda. Their birth, the emotional dog death scene, discovering their powers and Wanda’s final goodbye all made them feel real to the audience. Despite their rapid development and fast aging, the final 10-year-old versions of Wanda’s sons did an incredible job of making me cry when Wanda “deleted” them.

Monica Lambeau’s Superpowers

The scene where Monica breaks through the Hex with sheer force of will was beautifully done, with the splitting images of her combining after she remembers Captain Marvel praising her. Monica’s eyes turning blue and then she being able to combat Wanda’s powers? Definitely confusing, unexpected and cool.

Agatha Harkness

I can genuinely say I didn’t see this coming whatsoever, so much so that I spent the entirety of the eighth episode trying to decide if Agatha/Agnes really even was the villain or if it was Wanda’s way of writing in a reason for all of the “glitches” she’d been experiencing.

It wasn’t until the very end of the episode where Agatha calls Wanda the “Scarlet Witch” that my preexisting Marvel knowledge was enough to convince me it was real.

A Newfound Appreciation for Wanda

I was never a huge Wanda fan, mostly feeling neutral about her in the Avengers movies, but “WandaVision” absolutely changed that. Seeing her suffer through so much and go through such growth was the sort of authentic representation for girls that fell somewhat flat in other Marvel “girl power” attempts. Her perseverance and sacrifice despite her seemingly endless tragic backstory gave her the character development that she had been lacking as a minor character in prior films.

