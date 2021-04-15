As finals near, students enjoy day off and campus events during second Wellness Wednesday

In lieu of a spring break this semester, the University of Miami hosted its second Wellness Wednesday featuring many events throughout the day on campus.

The festivities began with ‘Canes Wellness Night on April 13. Students lined up at Lakeside Patio to receive merchandise, arts and crafts and food from Hurricane Productions, the Sandler Center and the University of Miami Police Department.

Caleb Stacey, a freshman microbiology and immunology major, was excited to receive some of the arts and crafts that were given out, especially the tie-dye tote bag.

New to this Wellness Wednesday were two activities. One was provided by the College of Arts and Sciences located at Lowe Art Museum where students received free Chill-N-Nitrogen Ice Cream and participated in splatter paint art.

Alanna Adler, a senior psychology major, said she loved the event and was dying to go.

“I saw Chill-N from across the street and knew I had to come,” Adler said. “I had a great time.”

The other activity introduced this Wellness Wednesday was called “A Break for U.” Located at the Rock, students were able to make their own plush animals and get smoothies and sand art.

Charlie Gardner, a freshman undecided business major, remembered the other events from the last Wellness Wednesday and was excited to try something new.

“The stuffed animals definitely caught my eye,” Gardner said. “I really enjoyed coming to this one.”

Similar to the previous Wellness Wednesday, Hurricane Productions organized an event on the Foote Green with an inflatable basketball game, terrariums and food trucks from vendors like Cold Stone, Burger Shack, Pizza Zilla and Reggae Beats.

“I love basketball so the fact that I could play it and there was also food was awesome,” said Nikit Khurana, a sophomore biomedical engineering major.

The final event of the day was Pancakes with Pat at Lakeside Village. Students lined up and were served pancakes from housing and dining staff and Senior Vice President for Student Affairs Patricia Whitely.

“I love coming to Pancakes with Pat…It really ended my Wellness Wednesday nicely,” said biomedical engineering major Timothy Arcari.

With the start of finals nearing, many students appreciated the day off.

“I think the timing was good. It’s a last push to get us through the semester,” said Khurana.

“I definitely have an appreciation of Wellness Wednesday,” said Sarah Sluka, a freshman nursing student. “However I would have liked a couple more additional wellness days throughout the semester.”

Other students suggested a different day of the week may have been better.

“I have a class on Wednesdays only that I had to miss twice,” said Adler. “I wish that we could have had a Wellness Tuesday or Wellness Thursday instead.”

Written by Veronica Porges and Alex Terr.