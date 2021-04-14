Several events planned for second Wellness Wednesday

Today is University of Miami’s second and final Wellness Wednesday, a dedicated day off for students to unplug and recharge themselves as they prepare for the stressful final weeks of the semester.

Various activities are planned across campus throughout the day hosted by he Wellness Center, the Sandler Center, Student Government, the College of Arts and Sciences and others.

A full list of activities can be found on the Wellness Wednesday Engage site. The day’s events range from yoga and online mindfulness sessions to outdoor games and gardening. Some events do require pre-registration either on the site or through email to the organizers. Students who participate in one of the well-being sessions will be entered into a raffle to win one of five $50 Amazon gift cards.

Outdoor Adventures is also offering 50 percent off gear rentals for the day.

Below is a list of the well-being sessions taking place: