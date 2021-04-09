No more vaccine envy. Here’s where you can get vaccinated in Miami-Dade

With the expansion of vaccine eligibility in the state of Florida this week to all adults, college students at the University of Miami are now able to safely and legally be vaccinated.

As of Monday, April 5, all Florida adults are eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine and all residents ages 16-17 can receive the Pfizer vaccine if accompanied by a parent or guardian. In an email sent to UM students on April 7, the university announced it would be receiving limited quantities of the vaccine to distribute to students, who are able to opt-in and sign up for the vaccine through CaneLink.

The university also encouraged students in the email to seek outside sources for the vaccine if they wish.

“UHealth receives vaccines from the state only sporadically and must take a phased approach to scheduling vaccines based on that supply,” the email from UM Communications states. “We strongly encourage students interested in receiving a vaccine to also utilize community resources.”

How to get the vaccine locally

There are various alternative locations throughout South Florida where students can be vaccinated, but the state of Florida requires that everyone who gets the vaccine must have proof of residency. UM Housing is providing letters for students living on campus where they state the student is a seasonal resident. Students can call housing at 305-284-4505 to request a letter.

Get the vaccine appointment-free

There are several vaccine sites in Miami-Dade County offering walk-in or drive-by vaccines while daily supplies last. Here is a comprehensive list in order of proximity to campus:

Overtown Youth Center:

1551 NW 1st Avenue, Miami, FL 33136

Open daily 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Approximately 8 miles from campus

Charles Hadley Park:

1350 NW 50 Street, Miami, FL 33142

Open April 8-13 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Approximately 11.5 miles from campus

Bucky Dent Park Gymnasium:

2250 West 60th Street, Hialeah, FL 33016

Open daily 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Approximately 15 miles from campus

South Miami-Dade Cultural Arts Center:

10950 SW 211 Street, Cutler Bay, FL 33189

Open April 8-10 and April 12-13 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Approximately 16 miles from campus

Miami-Dade College North Campus:

11380 NW 27th Avenue, Miami, FL 33167

Open daily 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

As of April 6, this site is only offering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine and second doses for those who received Pfizer

Approximately 17.5 miles from campus

Helen Miller Center:

2331 NW 143 Street, Opa-Locka, FL 33054

Open daily 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

No appointment required. Pre-registration available through Commvax

Approximately 19 miles from campus

Oak Grove Park—Father Gerard Jean-Juste Community Center:

690 NE 159 Street, Miami, FL, 33162

Open daily 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Approximately 19 miles from campus

Vaccines by appointment

There are several local sites offering vaccines by appointment. Appointments are required for Miami-Dade County run sites by registering with the Miami-Dade County Vaccination Program. To receive a vaccination at certain state-run vaccination sites, students may need to pre-register with MyVaccine.FL.gov.

There are also several pharmacies and grocery stores offering vaccines by appointment including Publix, Walgreens, CVS, Walmart, Winn Dixie and Fresco y Mas. Those seeking vaccinations must provide either a Florida driver’s license or state identification card or two other proofs of residence. More specific instructions are available on each vaccination site’s website.

Publix is offering Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines for all 18 and up via online appointments. Booking opportunities for Johnson & Johnson are on Wednesdays at 7 a.m. and appointments are on the weekends. Moderna vaccine bookings are weekly on Fridays at 7 a.m. for appointments scheduled on Mondays and Fridays. Visit Publix’s vaccine booking site here for more information on documentation requirements. Click here to make an appointment.

Walgreens is administrating the Pfizer vaccine. To register, create a Walgreens pharmacy account at a site here, and complete a short eligibility screening before looking for an available appointment. It is recommended to look for appointments at your nearest Walgreens at midnight every day because at that time is when the website shows the new available appointments.

CVS is administering all three vaccines. Online appointments can be made here.

Walmart is administering vaccine appointments online. Appointments are updated daily, and it is advised to check the Walmart website every day at midnight to see new available appointments.

Winn Dixie is offering the Moderna vaccine via online appointments here.

Fresco y Mas is offering the Moderna vaccine via online appointments here

Jackson Health System is offering vaccine appointments multiple times per week through its website. Follow Jackson Health’s social media pages for updates on new appointment availabilities. Appointments are offered for next-day vaccinations.