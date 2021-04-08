CoverPhotoGalleryMultimedia Photo Gallery: South Florida vaccination By Jared Lennon - April 8, 2021 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Senior Photographer Jared Lennon visited two South Florida COVID-19 vaccination sites to observe and capture the process. FEMA Miami-Dade College North Campus People seeking vaccination speak with site employees to confirm eligibility before being sent to the registration tent at the Federal Emergency Management Agency Miami Dade College North Campus vaccination site on March 21. Photo credit: Jared Lennon Oladipupo Salau, an emergency management specialist with FEMA, sits at a table in the first registration tent at the FEMA Miami Dade College North Campus vaccination site on March 21. Photo credit: Jared Lennon Faye York, a FEMA employee, waits to register people in the second registration tent at the FEMA Miami Dade College North Campus vaccination site on March 21. Photo credit: Jared Lennon Members of the U.S. military wait to vaccinate Florida residents in the vaccination tent at the FEMA Miami Dade College North Campus vaccination site on March 21. 139 soldiers from Fort Riley, Kansas were deployed to the site as a part of joint military assistance to state-run, federally-supported community vaccination centers, according to a March 1 U.S. Army Public Affairs release. Photo credit: Jared Lennon A vial of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine sits on a table in the vaccination tent at the FEMA Miami Dade College North Campus vaccination site on March 21. Photo credit: Jared Lennon Federika Tovar receives a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine from a member of the U.S. military at the FEMA Miami Dade College North Campus vaccination site on March 21. Photo credit: Jared Lennon County-supported Homestead Air Reserve Park Pop-Up Site A sign marking the location of the county-supported pop-up site at the entrance to Homestead Air Reserve Park on March 31. Photo credit: Jared Lennon Florida residents line up at a county-supported pop up vaccination site at Homestead Air Reserve park on March 31. This vaccination site had 400 doses of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine available for individuals 40 years of age or older or those who qualified under another category within the eligibility requirements. Photo credit: Jared Lennon Site staff set up medical equipment and prepare to start vaccinations at Homestead Air Reserve Park on March 31. Photo credit: Jared Lennon Jennifer Liu receives a dose of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine at a county-supported pop up site at Homestead Air Reserve Park on March 31. Photo credit: Jared Lennon Emergency Medical Technician Jackson Salazar wears personal protective equipment at a county-supported pop-up site at Homestead Air Reserve Park on March 31. Photo credit: Jared Lennon Nicholas Suarez receives a dose of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine at Homestead Air Reserve Park on March 31. Photo credit: Jared Lennon