Rapper DMX found unresponsive at New York home

Embed from Getty Images

Rapper DMX reportedly collapsed at his home in White Plains, New York on April 2, around 11 p.m. He was taken and treated for a massive heart attack brought on by a drug overdose.

What is known now is that he is currently on life support, and it is believed that the prognosis is bleak. According to his manager Nakia Walker, he is in a vegetative state.

DMX has been rapping since the 1990s and had break out hits like “Party Up” and “Get Me a Dog.” He has an extensive resume of not only five No. 2 albums on the Billboard 200 chart, but acting credits in movies like “Romeo Must Die.” The New York rapper is also credited with many TV appearances where he played himself.

Many celebrities have spoken out after the troubling news was released Saturday morning.

Chance the Rapper tweeted out on Saturday saying “DMX prayed over me once and I could feel his anointing. I’m praying for his full recovery.”

DMX prayed over me once and I could feel his anointing. I’m praying for his full recovery https://t.co/xVaid2NYqC — Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) April 3, 2021

Other celebrities such as Missy Elliott, T.I. and Eminem sent well wishes and prayers to DMX and his family.

As of now, fans are gathering both on social media and in person to uplift DMX and his family during this troubling time. The motorcycle group known as the “Ruff Ryders” appeared Sunday in front of the hospital DMX is currently at to pay tribute to the rapper. Most had no idea what was happening at first, but it soon became a flash mob event.

Featured image by Rzom_ via Flickr with a license found here.