Chris Lykes transfers to University of Arkansas

Former Miami point guard Chris Lykes will be transferring to the University of Arkansas, Lykes announced on Twitter Wednesday morning.

Lykes was named Preseason First-Team All-ACC prior to the start of the 2020-2021 season, but suffered an ankle injury just two games into the season and did not play for the rest of the season.

“It was a tough year for me mentally, physically, emotionally and spiritually,” Lykes wrote on social media in March. “After talking with my family and a few trustworthy people, the best decision for me is to return to college for another year and prove myself again. … I will be entering the transfer portal hoping for a fresh start.”

As a junior and sophomore, Lykes led Miami in scoring with 15.4 points per game in 2019-2020 and 16.1 points per game in 2018-2019.

The Arkansas Razorbacks finished second in the SEC with an overall record of 25-7 and conference record of 13-4.

Lykes joins a number of other Hurricanes who are transferring out of the program, including Nysier Brooks (Ole Miss), Elijah Olaniyi (Stony Brook), Matt Cross (Louisville) and Earl Timberlake.

This story will continue to be updated.