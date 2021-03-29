Canes break program records in back-to-back weeks and have a series of first place finishes

Outdoor season has kicked off for track teams across the nation and Miami is no different as the team hosted its second meet in back-to-back weekends. The Canes welcomed Florida Atlantic, Arkansas-Little Rock, Florida International and St. Thomas (Fla.) to the Cobb Stadium for the Hurricane Collegiate Invitational over the weekend.

The team found success early in the field events, breaking program records for the second week in a row. Sophomore Russell Robinson finished first in the triple jump and broke the record with a mark of 16.03m. Robinson now holds both the outdoor triple and long jump program records. Sophomore Kevin Synder finished behind him taking third and jumping 15.00m and veteran thrower Kevin Arreaga finished first in the men’s hammer throw, reaching a mark of 68.81m.

On the women’s side, sophomore Taylor Wright finished first in the triple jump with a mark of 12.18m and junior Selina Dantzler finished first in the shot put throwing 15.25m. Veteran thrower Zakiya Rashid made history again, breaking her own program record in the discus with a mark of 57.64m and taking first place.

The Canes took a series of first in the running events. Heading the sprints, graduate student Alfreda Steele finished first in the 100 meter dash (11.30) and senior Kayla Johnson took first in the 400 meter dash (54.33) finishing nearly three second faster than the second place finisher Helensia Green of Little Rock (57.12). Another graduate student Michelle Atherley took first in the 100 meter hurdles with a time of 13.12 and Miami also took first in the 4×100 meter relay led by Lauryn Harris, Jacious Sears, Steele and Tiara McMinn (44.04).

Senior Emma Langlois swept the podium for Miami’s distance team, finishing first in the 1500 meter run (4:39.09) and the 3000 meter run (10:14.41). Teammate Natalie Varela finished behind her in the 1500m taking third place with a time of 4:40.66. To wrap up the day, it was an all-Miami affair in the 4×400 meter relay. The Canes entered two teams and the A led by freshmen Kennedy Brace and Sierra Oliveria, Johnson and Atherley posted an impressive time of 3:38.34.

The men’s side also saw a series of first place finishes. Freshmen Oskars Bambals took first in the 1500 meter run, almost posting an impressive sub-4 minute time (4:00.44) and Colin Wilson took first overall in the 300 meter run with a time of 9:09.03. Freshman Ramy Berberena finished first in the 400 meter hurdles (53.63), competing against his teammate and fellow freshmen Ryler Gould who was right behind him finishing second (54.68).

Miami found success in the relays, finishing first in the 4×400 meter relay with a time of 3:13.66. The team was led by Gould, Bambals, Jalen Gordon and Solomon Strader, all freshmen. The Canes were also competitive in the 4×100 meter relay, finishing second (40.79) in a photo-finish, only behind Little Rock (40.66).

Up next, the Canes will head to Gainesville, Fla. for the Florida Relays in the team’s first non-home meet on April 16-17.