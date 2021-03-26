President Frenk hints at more normalcy next semester

University of Miami’s President Julio Frenk shared in a campus wide newsletter what UM hopes to see for next semester.

“Let me be clear: we expect the Fall 2021 semester to look much more like the U experience did before coronavirus,” Frenk said.

The email did not provide specifics of what next semester will look like, but it did say UM’s community should stay tuned for further updates in the coming weeks.

The email also addressed the influx of people traveling to South Florida for spring break and stressed “shrewdness.”

The email also noted an uptick in cases this past week, which have reached 2,739 total cases as of March 26 since the university’s reopening in the fall.

“The end of the pandemic is in sight, but now is not the time to let go of prudence. In fact, this week we have seen an uptick in cases, likely driven by premature easing of caution and social activities around St. Patrick’s Day.”

Nonetheless, the email spoke positively of UM’s accomplishments during COVID.

“Last fall, we led in the push to return to campus because we believed that with the appropriate precautions and, most importantly, with cooperation from our students, faculty and staff, we could do so successfully,” Frenk said. “We look forward to celebrating our accomplishments with our graduates and their guests in May at our in-person commencement at Hard Rock Stadium.”

The video finished with messages from Frenk and student body president Abigail Adeleke thanking the UM community for their actions during the pandemic.