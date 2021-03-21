All-day breakfast spot Daybreak opens Monday at Lakeside Village

Daybreak, the new restaurant on University of Miami’s campus is set to open on Monday, March 22. Inspired by Tasty-style videos, Daybreak’s menu incorporates “healthy and fun ideas” with the heavy use of waffle irons for a “variety of easy to-go ideas.”

Located on the first floor of Lakeside Village, the restaurant will offer all-day breakfast options and features modern, waffle-themed decor.

However, keeping in sync with COVID regulations, there will be no inside dining for Daybreak, only take-out for the time being.

“It will follow our safety protocols that support physical distancing, use of proper protection equipment, mask requirement and increased sanitation,” said Ana Alvarez UM’s executive director for auxiliary services.

The opening menu for Daybreak can be seen below.