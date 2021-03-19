Salty Donut co-founder shares experiences as a businesswoman

As part of Women’s Empowerment Week hosted by the UMiami Women in Business club, owner of The Salty Donut and University of Miami alumna Amanda Pizarro gave a talk over Zoom about the start of her company and how she got to where she is on March 16.

During the event entitled, “From UM to Donut Empire Entrepreneur,” Pizarro said she first got the idea for The Salty Donut in one of her marketing research classes. During her time at UM, she said she found it hard to put any plans into action but became more involved after finishing her degree in marketing at the Miami Herbert Business School.

Pizarro has big plans for The Salty Donut. Now operating in its sixth year, she wants to open stores across the nation, averaging two to three new stores a year. According to The Salty Donut website, the growing franchise currently has five locations and a Miami Beach pop up.

“With work and school it’s easy to get caught up in what’s stressful, so I find myself going back to things that remind me why I started this and why I’m doing this,” Pizarro said. Three years after starting The Salty Donut, Pizarro was chosen as one of Forbe’s 30 Under 30 in the food and drink category in 2018.

One thing that Pizarro emphasized is to “learn from your mistakes, there is going to be plenty.” As an example, Pizarro shared that The Salty Donut lacked a human resources department until this year. However, as a startup this wasn’t a necessity but became one out of cost and importance.

“No detail goes unturned when we are talking about the experience,” she said. This includes but is not limited to brand design, packaging, social media, quality photos and storefronts.

In addition to the discussion, on Monday the UMiami Women in Business held a Zoom with UM Professor Susy Alvarez-Diaz on the misrepresentation of women in business and entrepreneurship and why that may be.

“We’re lucky to have her as our organization’s advisor,” said junior business student Sara Schlussel, the President of Women in Business. “Because of her passion on the topic, she was able to give a very inspiring presentation with insight on research she is conducting on the misrepresentation.”

The week concluded with a Bank of America panel on March 18 covering “Women on Wall Street.”