Frost brings live music back for first time since COVID

One of the things many have missed the most during the pandemic is the opportunity to attend a live concert. For the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic began, the Frost School of Music will be bringing back live music to the University of Miami community with the Frost Music Fest ‘21.

The event will include artists from a variety genres, including headliner performer Renée Fleming, a prominent soprano opera singer, who will be singing with the Frost Symphony Orchestra led by maestro Gerard Schwartz. Frost alumni John Splithoff will also be performing alongside the Frost American Music Ensemble.

Frost Fest will take place on the Intramural Fields on March 20 from 4-10 p.m. with limited attendance and physical distancing, as per UM’s COVID-19 protocols. Students, faculty, staff and frontline workers are able to register for the event to attend or watch a live stream of the event on YouTube.

This event will provide Frost students the opportunity to perform in front of a live audience alongside well-renowned artists.

“When the vocal performance majors were told that Renée Fleming would be coming, it was like the opera student equivalent of being told that Beyonce was coming to UM,” said Frost student Nicole Plummer, a sophomore majoring in vocal performance.

In addition to the headlineers, student groups and ensembles, such as the Frost Band of the Hour, Cafe con Leche, BisCaydence A Capella and Sunshine State, will be performing.

“I’m most looking forward to seeing the student ensembles and groups perform, especially Frost Extensions and BisCaydence, since we have not been able to perform in front of an audience,” said Frost student Kendra Luedke, a sophomore music major. “It’ll be really nice to be at a big music event since none of us have been able to attend many concerts in the past year.”

This year, Frost Fest will also be a fundraiser for the Travis Quinn Memorial Scholarship Fund, established in 2020. This scholarship awards high achieving and talented music students who have overcome substantial economic or educational hardship to attend Frost. The scholarship was created in memory of Travis Quinn, a gifted young musician and educator following his untimely passing in May of 2020.

“The opportunity to be together and to attend an actual music event safely is going to be very special for our community,” Frost School of Music Dean Shelton Berg said. “I hope everyone feels hope in the return of live performances at the University of Miami.”