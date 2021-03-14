Miami freshman Earl Timberlake set to transfer out of UM

UM freshman guard/forward Earl Timberlake has decided that he will transfer out of the Miami basketball program, according to an ESPN report on Sunday.

Timberlake, one of the Hurricanes’ two four-star recruits in the 2020 recruiting class, decided a fresh start with a different college basketball team is best for his playing career. The Washington native competed in only seven games this season while battling ankle and shoulder injuries.

“I’ve been dealing with a whole lot this season as far as being away from home and ankle and shoulder injuries,” Timberlake told ESPN. “I wanted to be there for my teammates, but unfortunately I wasn’t able to. After some thought, I came to the conclusion that putting my name in the transfer portal is the best move for my future. There’s nothing negative that happened.”

Miami’s highest-ranked recruit since Lonnie Walker in 2017 will remain one of the top talents available in the transfer portal, though he remains uncertain where he will land.

“I’m open to anything,” Timberlake said. “I’m going in with an open mind. There are no favorites.”

Having averaged 9.3 points, five rebounds, and 2.4 assists at Miami, the DeMatha Catholic High School graduate will seek the right fit in order to increase his NBA draft stock for the future.

“I will not be entering the NBA draft,” Timberlake said. “I need to get back to being the real Earl Timberlake before I can think of taking the next step in my career.”

Timberlake is the second freshman to leave the program this season after former UM freshman forward Matt Cross, also a four-star prospect, left the program in January and announced a few weeks ago that he would be transferring to Louisville.

Without Timberlake and Cross, the Hurricanes will rely more on incoming freshmen guards Nisine Poplar, Bensley Joseph, and Jakai Robinson next season.