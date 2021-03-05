In lieu of spring break, students get day off for first Wellness Wednesday

In an attempt to make up for the lack of spring break and other in-person functions this semester, the University of Miami hosted the first of two Wellness Wednesdays on March 3. The university created many in-person activities for students to partake in on the day off from classes.

Beginning Tuesday evening was ‘Canes Wellness Night. At the event, students were able to visit many organizations such as the Sandler Center, University of Miami Police Department and Hurricane Productions. They were able to receive many prizes including as t-shirts, Dippin’ Dots and phone wallets.

“I haven’t been to any event in so long,” said sophomore Jenna Earhart. “Dippin’ Dots and t-shirts are always my go to giveaway.”

The largest in-person event occurred Wednesday afternoon at the Outdoor Games & Food Trucks event. There, students received a $5 food voucher to the food trucks which included a pizza truck, Cold Stone Creamery, and two grill trucks.

“I went to Che Grill because they had a $5 cheeseburger and drink meal,” said junior Gabriela Rodrigues. “It was a really great deal.”

Also at the event were inflatable axe throwing, archery, and a DJ where many students were able to be outside and play games with each other.

The last event of the day was Pancakes with Pat at the Intramural Fields with Senior Vice President for Student Affairs Patricia Whitely. Many students that attended picked up their pancakes in to-go boxes with pre-packaged toppings. Whitely said this is her favorite event that she hosts, and she was very excited for it to occur during this Wellness Wednesday.

“I love seeing and interacting with the students,” said Whitely. “It was great to see everyone together, observing public health directives.”

While the in-person events were perceived as a success, many students felt indifferent about Wellness Wednesday in general.

“I think the idea itself was good because we definitely need some days to destress,” Sophomore Olivia Orr said. “The fact that it wasn’t applied uniformly throughout campus I think created more stress, especially for my friends who had to take a class on a Saturday.”

In order to make up for the lost day of class, professors were given the option to hold class on a Saturday.

Other students did enjoy the day as they went to the beach or spent time relaxing but said they still felt like they were missing a true spring break.

“I wish we had a true spring break or a prolonged weekend, but at least we have something this semester,” said junior Laura Gomes.