Orientation Fellow program accepting applications through Feb. 26

As students arrive to campus and get settled into their dorms, orientation fellows are often one of the first friendly faces to welcome first-years to the University of Miami. Orientation fellows, or OFs, work to make the transition from high school to college easier for first-year students upon move in.

“We help facilitate the transition for incoming students to the university by leading group discussions on important university-related topics and connecting new students to essential campus resources, ” said program coordinator Gustavo Tovar, a junior majoring in marine affairs and geological sciences.

OFs guide new students during their first week on campus, while establishing bonds and friendships that last past orientation week.

As the university plans orientation for the upcoming fall, the Department of Orientation and Commuter Student Involvement is currently accepting applications for students interested in the position.

Tovar said his favorite part of the role is being able to share a sense of camaraderie with other OFs, whether it is laughing during check in or laidback talks about their lives during lunch.

Fellow program coordinator Gabrielle Aguiar, a junior majoring in math and political science, said that she most enjoys bonding with everyone while getting ready for events. Victoria Gomez, a sophomore majoring in biology, added that OFs “are all very supportive of each other.”

Since being an OF is about gaining leadership skills, Tovar said applicants are not required to have held previous leadership roles.

“This position is especially great for students who don’t have much leadership experience and are looking to grow,” Tovar said.

OFs get the opportunity to guide students through fun and engaging events during orientation week, such as ‘Canes Take Flight, where new students learn about the university’s traditions.

Tovar said that applicants for the OF position should be enthusiastic about leading incoming freshmen.

“We are looking for dedicated and passionate individuals looking to showcase their love of alma mater with incoming Canes,” Tovar said.

To provide more information for interested candidates, the Department of Orientation and Commuter Student Involvement will host its final informational session on Feb. 25 at 6 p.m. Students must apply by Feb. 26. at 11:59 p.m. to be considered.

