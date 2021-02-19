5 best bars to ring in National Margarita Day

Nothing fixes a long day of stressful exams and heavy coursework like the burn of tequila masked by the fruity flavors of margarita mix. Fortunately, attending the University of Miami has its perks as Miami is home to an eclectic bar and restaurant scene.

With National Margarita Day coming up on Feb. 22, there is no time like the present to start exploring. Ring in the boozy holiday at these five bars not too far from campus, via Assistant Culture Editor Jarrod Houseknecht.

The Local Craft Food & Drink

150 Giralda Ave, Coral Gables

(305) 648-5687

In a classic Spanish-American style gastropub, The Local serves up some of the most unique margaritas in Coral Gables. The perfect blend of sweet and salty, their Local Grand margarita is worth is worth your time and money.

Bulla Gastropub

2500 Ponce De Leon Boulevard, Coral Gables

(786) 810-6215

Yet another staple of the Coral Gables neighborhood, Bulla offers a wide range of items for every palate, from sangrias to cheese boards. Balanced between a light, airy outdoor dining area and a lively indoor bar, Bulla’s margaritas and atmosphere are tough to beat.

Tacocraft Taqueria & Tequila Bar

5829 SW 73rd St, South Miami

(305) 668-5612

A favorite among UM students, Tacocraft offers some of the best Taco Tuesday steals in South Miami. With $6 margaritas and $3 tacos during happy hour, Tacocraft manages to properly juggle quality and affordability.

Coyo Taco

126 Giralda Ave, Coral Gables

(786) 629-7929

Positioned just off of Miracle Mile in Coral Gables, Coyo Taco is a fast-casual destination that’s quickly expanding its locations across Miami-Dade county. Known for it’s hidden but not-so-secret speakeasy and late night hours of operation, this spot has to be on your Miami bucket list.

Tacology

4th Brickell City Centre, 701 S Miami Ave, Miami

(786) 347-5368

Who said tacos and margaritas should just have deals on Tuesdays? Perched on the top floor of Brickell City Centre, this incredible spot offers Margarita Night every Thursday, with flavorful and delicious drinks priced at only $5.

The Miami Hurricane encourages everyone to drink responsibly and follow all CDC and University of Miami guidelines.

Featured image from @tacology_taqueria on Instagram.