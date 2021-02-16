Phi Delt and AEPi ordered to cease operations, others continue to party

After reports of Greek Life hosting parties across Miami since the start of the spring semester, fraternities Phi Delta Theta and Alpha Epsilon Pi at the University of Miami have been ordered to cease operations. First reported by sources in Greek Life and later confirmed by the Dean of Students Office, both Phi Delt and AEPi are being investigated for misbehavior.

Phi Delt President John Paragioudkis declined to comment, and AEPi President Michael Mesbah did not reply to a request for comment.

Members of Greek Life have continued to violate the university’s social distancing policies at various off-campus locations. Although Phi Delt and AEPi are currently being told to cease operations, this has not prevented other organizations from partying across the city.

On Feb. 6, just one day after UM issued stricter social distancing guidelines and closed down fraternity houses and the Panhellenic suites, members of Sigma Phi Epsilon and Zeta Tau Alpha crammed onto a boat and partied without masks.

ZTA President Allison Gherovici and SigEp President Anthony Mesi did not reply to requests for comment.

Senior Vice President of Student Affairs Patricia Whitely declined multiple requests for an interview for this article, each time providing more information about parties and asking for comment. Instead of providing an interview, she issued the same statement repeatedly.

“Any student who is aware of a COVID-19 policy violation should submit a report with evidence and pertinent information via ‘Canes Care for ‘Canes. President Julio Frenk’s recent video message was abundantly clear regarding on-campus and off-campus student expectations. The Dean of Students Office will vigorously investigate any reports of violations of our public health directives, including any reports of students violating quarantine or isolation requirements.

The following weekend on Feb. 13, Pi Kappa Alpha members and Alpha Delta Pi members gathered at Crandon Park. None of the Greek Life members were wearing masks, and all were gathered in clear violation of the recent instructions from Frenk.

Pike was put on probation last semester for hosting parties that violated Covid-19 protocols. The probation lasted for less than one semester, and Pike is now listed as “In good standing.”

Pike President Noah Warren did not return a request for comment.

Similar to Pike, ADPi also has had recent issues. ADPi lied to the UM administration about how their members got COVID and have been prominent at multiple parties.

ADPi President Allison Hochhauser did not reply to a request for comment.