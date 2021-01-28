Basketball, Sports

Freshman forward Matt Cross no longer on team

Freshman forward Matt Cross is no longer with the Miami Hurricanes basketball program, UM announced in a press release Thursday afternoon.

“University of Miami head men’s basketball coach Jim Larrañaga announced Thursday afternoon that freshman forward Matt Cross will no longer be with the program, effective immediately,” the release by the athletic department said.

Cross was dressed but did not play in the Miami’s 81-59 loss to Florida State on Wednesday even though the team only had six scholarship players available for the game because of a plethora of injuries to five scholarship players.

“It was just a coach’s decision,” Larrañaga said after the game about the decision not to play the freshman.

In 14 games played, Cross was averaging 26 minutes, 6.9 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.4 assists. He chose to come to the University of Miami over offers from Butler, Florida, Iowa, Indiana, South Carolina and Texas A&M. Cross is a former four-star recruit in the class of 2020.

Miami is 6-9 overall, 2-8 in the Atlantic Coast Conference and has struggled tremendously with a depleted roster. The Hurricanes are next scheduled to play Wake Forest on Saturday in Winston-Salem, NC.

January 28, 2021

Reporters

Isabella Didio


Around the Web
‘So You Want to Talk About Race’ chosen as One Book, One U selection

The University of Miami community is invited to participate in several events to discuss crucial topics regarding social justice and racial equality, explored in Ijeoma Oluo’s best-seller. ...

Inauguration poet’s powerful prose, presence captivate millions

University writing experts weigh in on the inaugural poem, written and recited by Amanda Gorman, a 22-year-old U.S. youth poet laureate. ...

Public Health Ambassadors Program boosts its staff

The number of ambassadors has been increased from 75 to 100 as the University continues to support a safe environment and help students adhere to COVID-19 guidelines. ...

Sea Secrets lectures focus on innovative research

The series—which will feature experts discussing their groundbreaking research on corals, ocean and atmospheric science, and how climate change is forcing communities to alter their long-range plans—will begin this week. ...

In new role, lieutenant connects community with police

Octavia Bridges—a 20-year veteran of the University of Miami Police Department and the first Black woman to serve as a lieutenant—has been promoted to oversee crime prevention and community relations on the Coral Gables Campus. ...

TMH Twitter
About Us

The Miami Hurricane is the student newspaper of the University of Miami in Coral Gables, Florida. The newspaper is edited and produced by undergraduate students at UM and is published in print every Tuesday.

Searching