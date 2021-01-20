Cover, Opinion, Staff Editorial

How to celebrate democracy after it’s been attacked

Today, America enters a new period as Joe Biden was officially sworn in as the country’s next president. The country will breathe a collective sigh of relief as we all move on from the Trump-era of American history. His inauguration, for many, signals a return to decency, common sense and adherence to democracy. Sworn in alongside him is Kamala Harris, who is making history as the first Black, South Asian, and woman vice president to ever be elected. Biden and Harris are inheriting a country as broken as it ever has been in recent history. They will be tasked with mending much of the damage caused in the past four years.

No more than two weeks ago, dozens of rioters in support of President Donald Trump breached the United States Capitol, which triggered a lockdown and standoff and left five deceased, including a capitol police officer. The hypocrisy of the Republican party came tumbling down as the mob of thousands showed absolutely no respect for the state of government affairs or the safety of government officials. Following the rhetoric of their leader, the mob not only came to stop the nation’s elected representatives from performing their constitutional duty of counting the votes and confirming Biden as president, but they came there with the intention of violent harm. Explosives were found in the Capitol and state officials are taking precautions with 19 states activating the National Guard ahead of inauguration day.

This is where our country stands right now.

Our administration’s official response to the siege on Jan. 6, in the form of an email from President Julio Frenk, was short and unconvincing. This comes on the heels of their immediate damnation of a student who defaced a Trump poster and their approval of 300 Trump signs on campus, which made some students feel unsafe. UM’s consistent passive approach in a time when definitive statements are needed are indicative of the university’s unwillingness to blatantly address the racism, fascism and misinformation at play in our country. Such an egregious action against the country like what was seen at the Capitol should not be taken lightly.

If we are to hold ourselves accountable, whether we are acting as individuals or institutions, then we must denounce this act of violence and those that enabled it. That includes Trump, who has refused to concede for the past month, his supporters who answered his summoning call to DC and those who refuse or have waited entirely too long to recognize the harm Trump and his presidency has caused. It is important for us to clearly denounce white supremacy and targeted acts of violence against government members.

So while this inauguration day heralds what we can only hope to be the beginning of the end of Trumpism, it is also a gentle reminder that our work is far from finished. The damage caused by four years of extremely harmful rhetoric has made its way into our homes, college campuses and the US Capitol. The four-year experiment is over, and just as Trump came in blazing violently and ineffectively, he is finally leaving in the ashes of a fire he lit.

Featured image courtesy Flickr user VolunteerMatch.org

January 20, 2021

Reporters

Editorial Board


You may also like

UM professors discuss claims of voter fraud
Students express concerns over UM Law professor’s Twitter account
TikTok, Cardi B and voter registration: How politicians are turning to social media to reach young voters
Around the Web
Artist’s life, legacy honored on new USPS postage

The United States Postal Service features Emilio Sanchez, the first Cuban American visual artist to be recognized in a new series of Forever stamps. ...

Inaugural Frost Institute takes shape

With the first elevated concrete floor deck poured last week, the Frost Institute of Chemistry and Molecular Science is on pace to open in the summer of 2022. ...

Scholars link diet, dentition, and linguistics

In a new study that scrutinized the speech patterns of Freddie Mercury, Michael Phelps, and other celebrities, University of Miami researchers offer insights on how diet ultimately reshapes language. ...

Symposium to explore climate change in the Caribbean, South Florida

The multidisciplinary forum in April will explore lessons learned from the regions. There is a call for papers to be presented, but abstracts must be submitted by Jan. 17. ...

Remembering the man who ‘saved Miami football’

Former executive vice president John L. Green Jr., who helped launch the University’s football dynasty with two key coaching hires, passed away this month. ...

TMH Twitter
About Us

The Miami Hurricane is the student newspaper of the University of Miami in Coral Gables, Florida. The newspaper is edited and produced by undergraduate students at UM and is published in print every Tuesday.

Searching