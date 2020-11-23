Basketball, Sports

Miami women’s basketball 2020-2021 preview: Freshmen

Freshman forward/guard Nyayongah Gony in the practice facility.

Freshman forward/guard Nyayongah Gony drives to the basket during practice this fall. Photo credit: Twitter, @CanesWBB

The Miami women’s basketball team will be back competing on the court in just a few days. The Canes are resuming game play for the first time since March, when the coronavirus pandemic shut down college athletics. However, the team will look a little different this season after adding a couple of fresh faces to its roster. In the offseason the Canes welcomed two high-prospect freshmen to the team.

Despite the small recruiting class, the Hurricanes bring in a wealth of talent. Joining the Canes from Olesa de Montserrat, Spain is Paula Fraile Ruiz, who adds to the international experience on the team. Standing at 6-foot-4, Ruiz adds a lot of height to this Canes roster and her length makes her a naturally gifted power forward.

She spent four seasons competing in the Liga Femenina 2 de Baloncesto, the second division league of women’s basketball in Spain. She also spent time representing her country in multiple competitions hosted by the International Basketball Federation. Her international playing experience should transition to a high level of play in the ACC.

Nyayongah Gony, a 6-foot-2 freshman from Lincoln, Nebraska also joined the Canes this offseason. Gony is listed on the roster as a forward and a guard, however her versatility on the court makes her more of a position-less player. Head coach Katie Meier described her as a “perimeter player” on ACC women’s basketball media day and says that the team is aiming to play a more position-less game.

“We don’t have a specific post player,” Meier said. “But we have a lot of length.”

Gony was the No. 56 overall player in her recruiting class and is listed as a four-star prospect by espnW HoopGurlz. Her constant presence around the perimeter will help contribute to the new fast pace and position-less offense the Canes are trying to implement this season. Under the guidance of the veteran players, both of these freshmen should be able to make a considerable impact on the team.

November 23, 2020

Reporters

Sydney Boyo


You may also like

Miami women’s basketball 2020-2021 preview: Seniors
Miami women’s basketball 2020-2021 preview: Juniors
Miami women’s basketball 2020-2021 preview: Sophomores
Around the Web
Caribbean nations explore new ideas, directions to recover from pandemic

Caribbean experts assessed the coronavirus’s impact on the region in a webinar on Nov. 19 hosted by the University of Miami Institute for Advanced Study of the Americas. ...

StoryMap illuminates impacts of Miami’s historic racial segregation

A project on race, housing, and displacement in Miami connects past patterns of discrimination to modern disparities. ...

University student groups join forces to host rally supporting Black lives

United Black Students and the Black Student Athlete Alliance, in partnership with the University of Miami administration, mobilize to honor the lives lost due to police brutality. ...

What’s open, closed on campus during the winter recess

As students and faculty and staff members prepare to wrap up the Fall 2020 semester, here’s a look at the availability of facilities and services during the break. ...

Julio Frenk: Empowered WHO needed to battle pandemics

The University of Miami president called for increased cooperation, new powers for the World Health Organization, and transparency incentives as critical to manage and mitigate future health outbreaks. ...

TMH Twitter
About Us

The Miami Hurricane is the student newspaper of the University of Miami in Coral Gables, Florida. The newspaper is edited and produced by undergraduate students at UM and is published in print every Tuesday.

Searching