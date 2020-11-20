Model Cheyenne Depree on modeling, acting, how to break into the business

Cheyenne Depree truly embodies the meaning of bold and beautiful. You may have seen her hosting the Oscars, appearing on shows like “Key & Peele” and CBS’s “the Mentalist” or perhaps being the cover star of Black Owned Enterprise “Black” magazine. She commands attention, and her success in the fashion world is undeniable proof that she is a force to be reckoned with.

Depree has been rocking the runway ever since she signed with her first modeling agency in 2008. She walked in the fall and spring fashion weeks for both Houston and Los Angeles, modeling clothes for luxury stores such as Neiman Marcus. She booked jobs with Adidas, Nike, Fiat and Victoria’s Secret PINK. The list of Depree’s accomplishments goes on and on.

She is an icon and a role model with a giving spirit. She makes an impact on her community by inspiring others and leading model boot camps and seminars in Houston, her hometown. She is a shining light in the media industry and her success continues to multiply by the day.

The Miami Hurricane had the opportunity to talk to Depree about her life, career and any advice she has for UM students. Here’s what she said:

What are you currently working on?

Right now, I’m currently working on transitioning into the acting world. I have a few auditions for new movies and tv series coming out in 2021. I’m going to be on the new season of “Wild N Out.” I am also working on my model boot camp and agency for up-and-coming models.

How did you balance a social life and modeling at the age of 16/17?

I’ve always been pretty active, so it’s never really been an issue for me. Around that time, I was just getting into modeling, still new and learning. I wasn’t as busy as I am now. You just have to pick and choose what you give your time to.

Are you with any agencies?

I’m with Impact Talent in LA for acting and commercial work and am in the process of deciding what agency I want to represent me for modeling. I was with Wilhelmina LA but have decided to part ways and try someone new. I’m also with Boss Model Management in South Africa.

What made you want to model?

I believe it’s just a gift that I was given. It’s always something that I naturally gravitated towards and was easy or perhaps fluid for me. My parents always tell me I’ve loved the camera and entertaining people since a very young age. I think when Tyra did her first season of America’s next top model was when I was like, “Okay, I can do this!”

Did you have any struggles when entering the industry?

Of course! I’m African American. I’ve been told many things that could have broken me down, but it made me stronger. I have experienced racism and also being told to change my features to look more European. You definitely have to have thick skin when entering this type of industry.

Can you tell me a little about your acting?

My acting is still on the up-and-up. Just like anyone in the acting world, I’m taking classes to perfect my craft. I have been blessed to book multiple commercials. It’s definitely something I’m going to take more seriously because it has more longevity.

What advice do you have for students aspiring to be in your position one day?

Study your craft! Prepare yourself physically and mentally, because you never know what’s going to be thrown at you. Practice your runway walk, posing and different emotions in your face for photos. The better you are with this, the more appealing you will be to photographers and clients.

Also, be realistic– don’t go into the industry thinking you’re just going to book off top. Everyone has to pay their dues and put in work! Believe in yourself, and never let anyone tell you you can’t do anything! Be on the lookout for boot camps like mine. You want to learn from someone who’s already in the industry. The name of my mine is CDepreemodelcamp.

Invest in yourself. You are your brand! Make sure you’re shooting with quality photographers. Watch what you post on your social media. Eyes are everywhere! Hope this helps you guys. Wish you all the best in your endeavors!