Football, Sports

Miami in the NFL Week 10

Wide receiver K.J. Osborn at the line of scrimmage before the snap during Miami's game versus Florida International University on Nov. 23, 2019. Osborn had one punt return, and a special teams tackle in the fourth quarter during the Minnesota Vikings' game versus the Chicago Bears on Monday, Nov. 16.

Vikings wide receiver K.J. Osborn had one punt return and a special teams tackle in the fourth quarter during the Minnesota Vikings' game versus the Chicago Bears on Monday, Nov. 16. Photo credit: Jared Lennon

A seemingly tame play on Monday Night Football was actually extraordinary, assuming one is a fan of the Miami Hurricanes.

UM alum and Chicago Bears punter Pat O’Donnell launched a 50-yard punt in the third quarter to Minnesota Vikings returner and UM alum K.J. Osborn, who was tackled by Chicago’s Deon Bush, also a UM alum.

There aren’t records kept to prove whether or not such an occurrence had any precedent. But on a routine punt, three former Canes logged a stat in the same play. Casually mind-boggling.

Osborn also added a tackle on punt return duty in the fourth quarter. O’Donnell had five total punts for 221 yards, pinning Minnesota twice inside their own 20-yard line. And elsewhere on the field, Bears running back Lamar Miller had two receptions for six yards as he recorded his first stats since 2018.

The Los Angeles Chargers fell 29-21 at the Miami Dolphins, but three former Canes returned to Hard Rock Stadium for the matchup Sunday. Safety Rayshawn Jenkins made five tackles, four of them solo, while linebacker Denzel Perryman added three total tackles. Kicker Michael Badgley was 3-3 on extra points for LA.

For Seattle, DeeJay Dallas and Travis Homer continue to impress. Both running backs were primarily used as pass catchers in a 23-16 loss at the Los Angeles Rams, with Dallas getting two catches for 23 yards while Homer had three receptions for 19 yards. Dallas also logged two carries for eight yards as tight end Greg Olsen caught two balls for 33 yards.

Safety Sheldrick Redwine made two solo tackles for the Cleveland Browns in a 10-7 home win against the Houston Texans, teammate and defensive end Olivier Vernon added a tackle assist, and running back Duke Johnson led the Texans in rushing with 54 yards on 14 carries.

New York Giants linebacker Trent Harris logged three total tackles in a 27-17 upset win over the Philadelphia Eagles. The college defensive end also had a half sack. And cornerback and Corn Elder led the Carolina Panthers in tackles with eight, with five of them solo as his team fell 46-23 at home to Tampa Bay.

November 18, 2020

Reporters

Austin Pert


Around the Web
Airline president highlights adaptability, safety

In a conversation with John Quelch, dean of the Miami Herbert Business School, American Airlines president Robert Isom said the airline industry is rebuilding better, more efficiently, and more responsive to its customers. ...

U-LINK connects the dots with school-based forums

The Frost School of Music will host the inaugural U-LINK event highlighting faculty research on a common theme. ...

Student brings attention to hurricane relief in Central America

Jackeline Del Arca, a senior who was born and grew up in Honduras, shares how students, faculty, and staff can assist those impacted by Hurricane Eta. ...

Student designs could amplify the beauty of the Gifford Arboretum

A senior engineering course challenged student teams to craft sustainable plans that could attract more visitors to the garden. ...

Hearing test may detect autism in newborns

University of Miami and Harvard Medical School researchers are tweaking a standard hearing test to help detect autism at a very early age. ...

TMH Twitter
About Us

The Miami Hurricane is the student newspaper of the University of Miami in Coral Gables, Florida. The newspaper is edited and produced by undergraduate students at UM and is published in print every Tuesday.

Searching