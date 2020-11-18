Last day for Farmers’ Market this semester

The UM campus community has one more chance to check out the Well ‘Canes Farmers’ Market before it closes for the semester.

The outdoor market near the Richter Library will be open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. today before closing for winter break.

The pandemic curtailed many on-campus activities this semester, but the farmers’ market each Wednesday provided a welcomed sense of business as usual for the University of Miami community, many students say.

“The farmers’ market helps me get through the week,” said freshman business major Beck Lewis. “It gives me something to look forward to in the middle of a long day of classes.”

Aside from customers having to complete a symptom checker, getting their temperature taken, and designated entrances and exits, the market operated normally.

“It’s really easy to order and get your food,” said Lewis, who recently bought a poke bowl from Poke Smash. “They do a really good job while following social distancing guidelines.”

Although the market has been able to make a return, the pandemic has still complicated sales. The market is not at full force as some vendors have not returned this semester.

“The campus just isn’t as vibrant during the pandemic as it used to be,” said Louis Marinello, co-owner of Jaywalkers Deli.

Marinello, along with three friends, had been operating Jaywalkers deli on Wednesdays until the market shut down last year. The deli serves breakfast sandwiches. Due to the lack of foot traffic on campus this semester, Marinello said he and his co-owners ceased operations.

“It doesn’t make sense for us financially; we’d be losing money,” said Marinello.

Although many stands have not decided to come back, Gyro-licious, a stand that serves gyros returned.

“We’re glad we came back… we only do markets, so this is a big hit for us,” said Marisol Lopez, who works the counter at Gyro-licious.

The Well ‘Canes market still attracts an audience despite the decrease in vendors at the weekly event.

“Whenever I walk by, there’s a pretty good crowd,” said Spencer Silvernail, a junior business management major. “They seem to be doing all right.”