‘The Real Surreal’ to bring works of Salvador Dali to Miami

On Nov. 20, “The Real Surreal” will open to the public. The two-month, exclusive show featuring the works of Salvador Dali will be exhibited at the Confidante Hotel until Jan. 17, 2021. Art Dealer Marcel Katz (The Art Plug, himself) and French, New York-based art consultant and Salvador Dali expert Bertrand Epaud have curated a show that represents the surreal reality we live in and the will to overcome it during this pandemic.

The historic, ticketed art exhibition will run for eight weeks and feature a collection of rare and treasured modern paper works and bronze small-to-large-scale museum sculptures, including an iconic 10-foot, 1,000-pound sculpture titled “Saint George and The Dragon.”

The piece represents the legend of Saint George and is a symbolic representation of good versus evil, of life versus death. A larger size version of the sculpture remains in the permanent Vatican collection, as it was a gift to Pope John Paul II in 1995.

The show has a variety of sponsors including Stella Artois and will follow CDC guidelines for safety. All guests registered over the age of 21 will receive a free Stella Artois beverage upon entry.

Tickets include a 60-minute, fully immersive indoor and outdoor exhibit along with 15 percent off all food & beverage and a reduced $15 valet. Tickets start at $35 and are available for purchase online here. Students and frontline workers with valid ID and can claim free tickets at hello@artplug.com. Time slots for the show are as follows: Wednesday – Thursday from 2:30-8:45 p.m. and Friday-Sunday from 12-8:45 p.m.

Guests can also purchase a ‘Plug Pass’ package online for $100, which grants access to the exhibit along with several limited-edition Art Plug and Dali-themed merchandise. Those who are not local, or are wary of going out amid the pandemic, can also experience the gallery from the comfort of their own homes by purchasing a $5 virtual experience ticket online.

Tickets for the show must be purchased in advance to monitor social-distance guidelines. Hand sanitizer will be available, and every station will be thoroughly cleaned.

“When you come in you get your temperature checked. You have to RSVP in advance. Once you get in there, every group will be spaced out,” said Mike Bronke, event producer for Katz’s art agency, The Art Plug.

With a joint mission to support the local arts, The Confidante Miami Beach also tapped the Art Plug to take over its three-year running rotating local art exhibit program, aiming to create a new selection of surrealist-inspired art pieces by artists including Nico Suave, Nick Cruz, Tiago Magro, Grabster, Lefty Out There, ABVA, Wij, Haiiileen and The Art Plug himself. The iconic works will be on display all throughout the property’s public spaces including the entire first floor of the hotel, cabanas and bungalows.

With Art Basel cancelled this year, “The Real Surreal” aims to bring culture to the community as an escape from the hardships of 2020. Each work in the show aims to represent hope and survival.

Marcel Katz, the world’s youngest certified Salvador Dali dealer

Katz is a contemporary and established art dealer with a variety of agencies. Forbes magazine rated his art plug powerhouse agency Basel event of 2019 as the no. 2 event of Miami Art Week.

“About two years ago, Marcel became the youngest certified Salvador Dali dealer in the world. And that was a huge stepping stone in his career,” said Tommy Muench, marketing director of the Art Plug agency.

“Art is, is something that can open people’s minds. It’s something that makes the world a better place,” said Katz. “Dali’s influence on surrealism and culture has shown me that the creative spirit is what influences a generation of young people. Nothing is out of reach. Let your imagination show you the realities of life. If you can think it, you can do it!”