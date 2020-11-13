Miami opens with four non-conference games, ACC play starts Dec. 10

The Atlantic Coast Conference and the University of Miami released the full 2020-21 Miami women’s basketball schedule on Wednesday. With less than two weeks until the start of the season, the Hurricanes will open with four non-conference home games before beginning ACC play on Dec. 10 against Syracuse at the Watsco Center.

After the non-conference games, the Hurricanes will play 20 ACC games, 11 home and nine away. Miami will face Syracuse, Duke, Georgia Tech, Clemson, Wake Forest and Florida State twice this season. Four of the teams Miami is scheduled to play are ranked in the pre-season AP Top 25 poll. The Hurricanes were projected to finish 10th in the ACC standings by the ACC Head Coaches poll and 11th by the Blue Ribbon Panel.

As is with the UM men’s basketball team, fans will not be allowed attend home games at the Watsco Center for the months of November and December. In the event fans are permitted to attend games after the first two months, season ticket holders will be given priority access to purchase tickets.

Below is the full schedule (home games are starred):

Nov. 25: Jacksonville*

Nov. 30: North Florida*

Dec. 3: Florida Atlantic*

Dec. 6: Stetson*

Dec. 10: No. 23 Syracuse*

Dec. 13: Duke*

Dec. 17: at Georgia Tech*

Dec. 20: at No. 5 Louisville*

Dec. 31: No. 22 Notre Dame*

Jan. 3: Clemson*

Jan. 7: at Wake Forest*

Jan. 10: North Carolina*

Jan. 14: Florida State*

Jan. 17: at No. 23 Syracuse*

Jan. 21: at Pittsburgh*

Jan. 28: Georgia Tech*

Jan. 31: Boston College*

Feb. 4: at No. 8 NC State*

Feb. 7: at Duke*

Feb. 11: Virginia Tech*

Feb. 14: at Florida State*

Feb. 21: Virginia*

Feb. 25: Wake Forest*

Feb. 28: at Clemson*