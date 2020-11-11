Letters to the Editor, Opinion

A letter from faculty regarding Professor Ravicher

To the University of Miami Community:

We write as faculty members of the University of Miami School of Law to address the recent public statements of Dan Ravicher, who currently teaches a University of Miami Law School practicum.

On his Twitter account, Ravicher has promoted baseless claims about fraud in the presidential election, suggested a need to use lethal force against protesters after the election, compared calls for political accountability to the Holocaust, groundlessly accused law faculty of retaliating against students for their political views and made several uninformed claims about race, ethnicity and identity in the United States.

These public social media posts demonstrate, at the very least, an egregious lack of professional judgment. While Ravicher’s unprofessional behavior may be defended as a matter of academic freedom or free speech, academic and free speech norms do not insulate lawyers from critique. To the contrary, the principles of academic freedom and free speech compel us to speak out against Ravicher’s promotion of disinformation, invocation of violence and racially derogatory commentary. We join the students, alumni and practicing attorneys voicing concern that these statements potentially reflect deeper failings.

Lawyers are called to bear witness to, and provide guidance on, some of the darkest days in the lives of individuals and communities. The professional obligation of lawyers in those moments, regardless of their personal feelings, is to uphold the rule of law, to reject unethical behavior and to model the values of respect, empathy and critical thinking. This semester follows a summer of historic protests against racial inequality in our country. This is the ninth month of a global pandemic that has exposed deep fractures by race, gender and class in the United States. We are in the midst of an unprecedented presidential undermining of the integrity of our electoral process. Our commitment to our students during this time, as faculty, as officers of the court and as professionals, is to exercise judgment and leadership in our public engagement­—not to attack or appropriate vulnerable communities or promote unfounded claims that further destabilize this moment in American democracy.

Sincerely,

(The list of signatories below is evolving. Miami Law faculty who wish to sign on to the letter may do so here; the list will be regularly updated at this link).

Anthony Alfieri, Professor of Law

Caroline Bettinger-Lopez, Professor of Law and Director, Human Rights Clinic, University of Miami School of Law

Michael Chiorazzi, Associate Dean for Information Resources, Librarian Professor, Dean’s Distinguished Director

Caroline Mala Corbin, Professor of Law & Dean’s Distinguished Scholar

Andrew B Dawson, Professor of Law & Judge A. Jay Cristol Chair in Bankruptcy Law

Mary Anne Franks, Professor of Law & Dean’s Distinguished Scholar

Frances R. Hill, Professor of Law & Dean’s Distinguished Scholar for the Profession

Elizabeth M. Iglesias, Professor of Law

Osamudia James, Professor of Law & Dean’s Distinguished Scholar

Tamara Lave, Professor of Law

JoNel Newman, Professor of Law

Jessica Owley, Professor of Law

Kunal Parker, Professor of Law & Dean’s Distinguished Scholar

Bernard Perlmutter, Professor of Law

Pablo Rueda-Saiz, Associate Professor of Law

Stephen J. Schnably, Professor of Law

Becky Sharpless, Professor of Law

Kele Stewart, Professor of Law

Irwin P. Stotzky, Professor of Law

Scott Sundby, Professor of Law & Dean’s Distinguished Scholar

November 11, 2020

Reporters

Letter to the Editor


You may also like

UM professor alleges gender discrimination, files lawsuit
UM community reacts to the Mueller investigation
UM Law School podcast brings a new approach to news delivery
Around the Web
Latest information on Tropical Storm Eta

The University of Miami is closely monitoring Tropical Storm Eta and providing information as needed. ...

Sociologists dispel the ‘bad apple’ excuse for racialized policing

In the first study of its kind, University of Miami researchers find that police exhibit significantly higher levels of anti-Black biases than the general public. ...

Hurricane Productions board to present first hybrid concert

“Vibestream 2020” is an in-person and virtual musical performance for the University of Miami community that will feature rapper and singer Bryce Vine. ...

Mechanical engineer uses novel technique to create a new material

When it came time to create a lightweight, yet strong, composite for the aviation industry, Emrah Celik had to invent a new 3D printing technique to make the material a reality. ...

University entities offer dialogue, post-election resources

More than 50 participants attended the virtual “Brave Spaces: Processing the 2020 Election” forum, which provided a space for the University community to process, find support, and move forward together after election night. ...

TMH Twitter
About Us

The Miami Hurricane is the student newspaper of the University of Miami in Coral Gables, Florida. The newspaper is edited and produced by undergraduate students at UM and is published in print every Tuesday.

Searching