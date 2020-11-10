Miami releases official full 2020-21 men’s basketball schedule

Just two weeks away from the start of the 2020-21 NCAA basketball season, the University of Miami and the Atlantic Coast Conference today announced the full 2020-21 Miami men’s basketball schedule.
The Hurricanes, led by head coach Jim Larrañaga, will play a 20-game schedule, with 10 home games and 10 away games.
Miami will begin the season with five non-conference matchups, all at home, beginning with Stetson on Nov. 25, North Florida on Nov. 29, Purdue on Dec. 8 in the ACC/Big 10 Challenge, FGCU on Dec. 12 and Jacksonville on Dec. 19.
ACC play opens on Dec. 16 against Pittsburgh at the Watsco Center. Miami will also host Clemson, North Carolina, Louisville, Notre Dame, Duke, Virginia Tech, Georgia Tech, Florida State and Boston College.
Away ACC games include Virginia Tech, NC State, Boston College, Syracuse, Florida State, Wake Forest, North Carolina, Notre Dame, Clemson and Virginia.
No fans will be allowed to attend games at the Watsco Center in November or December, per UM. Game times and television designations for Miami will be announced at a later date.
Here is the full schedule:
Nov. 25: Stetson
Nov. 29: North Florida
Dec. 8: Purdue
Dec. 12: FGCU
Dec. 16: Pittsburgh
Dec. 19: Jacksonville
Dec. 29/30: at Virginia Tech
Jan. 2: Clemson
Jan. 5/6: North Carolina
Jan. 9: at NC State
Jan. 12/13: at Boston College
Jan. 16: Louisville
Jan. 19/20: at Syracuse
Jan. 24: Notre Dame
Jan. 26/27: at Florida State
Jan. 30: at Wake Forest
Feb. 1: Duke
Feb. 6: Virginia Tech
Feb. 8: at North Carolina
Feb. 14: at Notre Dame
Feb. 20: Georgia Tech
Feb. 23/24: Florida State
Feb. 27: at Clemson
March 2/3: at Virginia
March 5/6: Boston College