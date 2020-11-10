Miami releases official full 2020-21 men’s basketball schedule

Just two weeks away from the start of the 2020-21 NCAA basketball season, the University of Miami and the Atlantic Coast Conference today announced the full 2020-21 Miami men’s basketball schedule.

The Hurricanes, led by head coach Jim Larrañaga, will play a 20-game schedule, with 10 home games and 10 away games.

Miami will begin the season with five non-conference matchups, all at home, beginning with Stetson on Nov. 25, North Florida on Nov. 29, Purdue on Dec. 8 in the ACC/Big 10 Challenge, FGCU on Dec. 12 and Jacksonville on Dec. 19.

ACC play opens on Dec. 16 against Pittsburgh at the Watsco Center. Miami will also host Clemson, North Carolina, Louisville, Notre Dame, Duke, Virginia Tech, Georgia Tech, Florida State and Boston College.

Away ACC games include Virginia Tech, NC State, Boston College, Syracuse, Florida State, Wake Forest, North Carolina, Notre Dame, Clemson and Virginia.

No fans will be allowed to attend games at the Watsco Center in November or December, per UM. Game times and television designations for Miami will be announced at a later date.

Here is the full schedule:

Nov. 25: Stetson

Nov. 29: North Florida

Dec. 8: Purdue

Dec. 12: FGCU

Dec. 16: Pittsburgh

Dec. 19: Jacksonville

Dec. 29/30: at Virginia Tech

Jan. 2: Clemson

Jan. 5/6: North Carolina

Jan. 9: at NC State

Jan. 12/13: at Boston College

Jan. 16: Louisville

Jan. 19/20: at Syracuse

Jan. 24: Notre Dame

Jan. 26/27: at Florida State

Jan. 30: at Wake Forest

Feb. 1: Duke

Feb. 6: Virginia Tech

Feb. 8: at North Carolina

Feb. 14: at Notre Dame

Feb. 20: Georgia Tech

Feb. 23/24: Florida State

Feb. 27: at Clemson

March 2/3: at Virginia

March 5/6: Boston College