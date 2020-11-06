Uncategorized

Live Blog: No. 11 Miami vs NC State

The Miami Hurricanes run on the field before their game versus Virginia on Oct. 24, 2020.

The Miami Hurricanes run on the field before their game versus Virginia on Oct. 24, 2020. Photo credit: Michael Laughlin/ACC

The Miami Hurricanes face the NC State Wolfpack at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, North Carolina. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.

Follow along with our live scoring summary and analysis below:

First quarter (3:14): Miami 14, NC State 14: Dee Wiggins scores on a 39-yard touchdown pass from D’Eriq King.

First quarter (6:31): Miami 7, NC State 14: Devin Carter scores on a 11-yard touchdown pass from Bailey Hockman.

First quarter (9:21): Miami 7, NC State 7: Will Mallory scores on a 3-yard touchdown pass from D’Eriq King.

First quarter (12:44): Miami 0, NC State 7: Thayer Thomas scores on a 31-yard touchdown pass from Bailey Hockman.

November 6, 2020

Reporters

Isabella Didio


Around the Web
November guide to the arts at the U

Interested in the arts? Check out this comprehensive wrap-up for all arts-related events on campus this month, including the new University of Miami Athletics digital collection at University Libraries. ...

Pandemic lays bare the harsh reality of inequities

University of Miami experts explain why COVID-19 has disproportionately affected marginalized populations. ...

Bank of America CEO: Employee safety highest priority

Brian Moynihan shares wisdom gleaned while leading the nation’s second-largest bank through a pandemic and his perspective about being resilient during difficult times. ...

Why are some countries’ citizens happier than others?

A new study shows that social justice plays a pivotal role in the happiness of a nation’s residents. ...

Halloween seeds its roots in Celtic ritual

Most Halloween traditions were implanted by the ancient Irish festival of “Samhain,” and the arrival of nearly half a million immigrants fleeing a devastating famine in the mid-19th century helped the holiday get its start in the United States, a University of Miami history professor explains. ...

TMH Twitter
About Us

The Miami Hurricane is the student newspaper of the University of Miami in Coral Gables, Florida. The newspaper is edited and produced by undergraduate students at UM and is published in print every Tuesday.

Searching