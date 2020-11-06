Live Blog: No. 11 Miami vs NC State

The Miami Hurricanes face the NC State Wolfpack at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, North Carolina. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.

Follow along with our live scoring summary and analysis below:

First quarter (3:14): Miami 14, NC State 14: Dee Wiggins scores on a 39-yard touchdown pass from D’Eriq King.

First quarter (6:31): Miami 7, NC State 14: Devin Carter scores on a 11-yard touchdown pass from Bailey Hockman.

First quarter (9:21): Miami 7, NC State 7: Will Mallory scores on a 3-yard touchdown pass from D’Eriq King.

First quarter (12:44): Miami 0, NC State 7: Thayer Thomas scores on a 31-yard touchdown pass from Bailey Hockman.