Miami in the NFL: Week 8

Week 8 was a wild one in the National Football League. The Miami Dolphins’ defense impressed as they took a giant leap forward in their rebuild with a win over the Los Angeles Rams. Across the league, stars continued to suffer injury-related setbacks. But it was arguably the best week for Miami Hurricanes alums league-wide.

An injury-riddled Seattle Seahawks backfield, with Chris Carson and Carlos Hyde inactive, meant that rookie DeeJay Dallas was given the start at running back. The Brunswick, Ga. native didn’t let the chance pass. Dallas was given 18 carries, rushed for 41 yards, caught five passes for 17 yards and scored two touchdowns, one on the ground and one receiving, in a 37-27 Seattle home win over San Francisco.

“I felt comfortable in there. I just trusted my coaching really,” Dallas said postgame. “This is probably the most prepared I’ve been, just mentally and physically this whole season.”

Dallas said that being named the starter for the week changed little in his routine leading up to the matchup.

“It was business as usual. Just prepared the same way, went into meetings the same way. I really don’t even remember when they said [I was starting]. I guess it was like before game time. But yeah, it was business as usual. Everything was the same.”

Dallas wasn’t the only Cane to make an appearance Sunday. Travis Homer, who was dealing with a banged-up knee, ws give one carry for four yards. Tight end Greg Olsen was targeted four times, albeit without a catch.

It’s tough right now for the New York Jets, who now sit at 0-8. One of the few bright spots for the team continues to be the consistency of its Hurricane delegation. Once again, running back Frank Gore led New York in carries and yards, going for 30 yards on 10 attempts. Wide receiver Braxton Berrios caught a team-high eight passes for 34 yards, and tight end Chris Herndon had a three-yard reception.

The Cleveland Browns couldn’t get off the ground in a 16-6 home loss to Las Vegas. But defensive end Olivier Vernon was disruptive for the Browns’ defense, totaling four total tackles including two sacks on Raiders’ quarterback Derek Carr. Tight end David Njoku also caught a pass for 19 yards.

Tight end Jimmy Graham caught two passes for 13 yards in his Chicago Bears’ 26-23 overtime home loss to New Orleans, safety Deon Bush had a tackle and punter Pat O’Donnell punted four times for 200 total yards.

Trent Harris, who was signed by the New York Giants less than a month ago, made two total tackles in a 25-23 loss to Tampa Bay on Monday Night Football. “Toolbox Trent” as he was known at UM, played on the defensive line in college but has lined up at outside linebacker in the pros.

Defensive end Al-Quadin Muhammad made two tackles for the Indianapolis Colts, in a 41-21 win at the Detroit Lions. Playing at the same defensive end position, Calais Campbell had two total tackles for the Ravens in a 28-24 home loss to Pittsburgh. Anthony Chickillo, also a DE, logged two tackles as well as his Denver Broncos knocked off the LA Chargers 31-30 at home.

On the other side of the field, Chargers safety Rayshawn Jenkins made a team-high seven tackles and logged an interception. Kicker Michael Badgley also knocked through three field goals and three extra points, with a long of 52 yards.

In the Thursday night matchup between Atlanta and Carolina, Falcons defensive end Allen Bailey had one tackle and Panthers cornerback Corn Elder had three. Atlanta won 25-17.