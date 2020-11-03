Photo Gallery: Election Day

Photo and Visuals Editor Jared Lennon went to an intersection near the Coral Gables Community center to capture the scene on election day, where supporters for Democratic Nominee Joe Biden and incumbent President Donald Trump represented their candidates on opposing sides of the intersection.
Silvio Cordova, a deputy poll worker, sits at the entrance to the Coral Gables Community Center on Tuesday, Nov. 3. Photo credit: Jared Lennon
Trump supporters fly Trump campaign flags in a show of support for the president at an intersection near Coral Gables Library on Tuesday, Nov. 3. Photo credit: Jared Lennon
Biden supporters hold campaign signs at an intersection near the Coral Gables Library on Tuesday, Nov. 3. Photo credit: Jared Lennon
Trump supporters fly flags and hold campaign signs at an intersection near the Coral Gables Library on Tuesday, Nov. 3. Photo credit: Jared Lennon
Biden supporters hold campaign signs at an intersection near the Coral Gables Library on Tuesday, Nov. 3. Photo credit: Jared Lennon
A Bovo supporter takes campaign literature from a supporter of Frank Polo, a Republican write-in candidate seeking to represent Florida’s 27th congressional district, at an intersection near the Coral Gables Library on Tuesday, Nov. 3. Photo credit: Jared Lennon
A Biden-Harris sign flies at an intersection near the Coral Gables Library on Tuesday, Nov. 3. Photo credit: Jared Lennon
A Trump supporter wearing a Trump mask, shirt, and cape gives a thumbs-up at an intersection near the Coral Gables Library on Tuesday, Nov. 3. Photo credit: Jared Lennon
Two Democratic supporters hold campaign signs at an intersection near the Coral Gables Library on Tuesday, Nov. 3. Photo credit: Jared Lennon
A Trump supporter gives a thumbs-up to a passing car also showing their support for President Donald Trump at an intersection near the Coral Gables Library on Tuesday, Nov. 3. Photo credit: Jared Lennon
Featured Image by Photo & Visuals Editor Jared Lennon.