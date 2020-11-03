Cover, Gallery, Multimedia, Photo

Photo Gallery: Election Day

Photo and Visuals Editor Jared Lennon went to an intersection near the Coral Gables Community center to capture the scene on election day, where supporters for Democratic Nominee Joe Biden and incumbent President Donald Trump represented their candidates on opposing sides of the intersection.

Silvio Cordova, a deputy poll worker, sits at the entrance to the Coral Gables Community Center on Tuesday, Nov. 3.

Silvio Cordova, a deputy poll worker, sits at the entrance to the Coral Gables Community Center on Tuesday, Nov. 3. Photo credit: Jared Lennon

Trump Supporters fly Trump campaign flags in a show of support for the president at an intersection near Coral Gables Library on Tuesday, Nov. 3.

Trump supporters fly Trump campaign flags in a show of support for the president at an intersection near Coral Gables Library on Tuesday, Nov. 3. Photo credit: Jared Lennon

Biden supporters hold campaign signs at an intersection near the Coral Gables Library on Tuesday, Nov. 3.

Biden supporters hold campaign signs at an intersection near the Coral Gables Library on Tuesday, Nov. 3. Photo credit: Jared Lennon

Trump supporters fly flags and hold campaign signs at an intersection near the Coral Gables Library on Tuesday, Nov. 3.

Trump supporters fly flags and hold campaign signs at an intersection near the Coral Gables Library on Tuesday, Nov. 3. Photo credit: Jared Lennon

Biden supporters hold campaign signs at an intersection near the Coral Gables Library on Tuesday, Nov. 3.

Biden supporters hold campaign signs at an intersection near the Coral Gables Library on Tuesday, Nov. 3. Photo credit: Jared Lennon

A Bovo supporter takes campaign literature from a supporter of Frank Polo, a republican write-in candidate seeking to represent Florida’s 27th congressional district, at an intersection near the Coral Gables Library on Tuesday, Nov. 3.

A Bovo supporter takes campaign literature from a supporter of Frank Polo, a Republican write-in candidate seeking to represent Florida’s 27th congressional district, at an intersection near the Coral Gables Library on Tuesday, Nov. 3. Photo credit: Jared Lennon

A Biden Harris sign flies at an intersection near the Coral Gables Library on Tuesday, Nov. 3.

A Biden-Harris sign flies at an intersection near the Coral Gables Library on Tuesday, Nov. 3. Photo credit: Jared Lennon

A Trump supporter wearing a Trump mask, shirt, and cape gives a thumbs-up at an intersection near the Coral Gables Library on Tuesday, Nov. 3.

A Trump supporter wearing a Trump mask, shirt, and cape gives a thumbs-up at an intersection near the Coral Gables Library on Tuesday, Nov. 3. Photo credit: Jared Lennon

Two democratic supporters hold campaign signs at an intersection near the Coral Gables Library on Tuesday, Nov. 3.

Two Democratic supporters hold campaign signs at an intersection near the Coral Gables Library on Tuesday, Nov. 3. Photo credit: Jared Lennon

A Trump supporter gives a thumbs-up to a passing car also showing their support for President Trump at an intersection near the Coral Gables Library on Tuesday, Nov. 3.

A Trump supporter gives a thumbs-up to a passing car also showing their support for President Donald Trump at an intersection near the Coral Gables Library on Tuesday, Nov. 3. Photo credit: Jared Lennon

Featured Image by Photo & Visuals Editor Jared Lennon.

November 3, 2020

Reporters

Jared Lennon


You may also like

Election 2020: How U voted
Students feel ‘unsafe’ after UM permits 300 Trump signs on campus
Election season puts strain on personal relationships
Around the Web
November guide to the arts at the U

Interested in the arts? Check out this comprehensive wrap-up for all arts-related events on campus this month, including the new University of Miami Athletics digital collection at University Libraries. ...

Pandemic lays bare the harsh reality of inequities

University of Miami experts explain why COVID-19 has disproportionately affected marginalized populations. ...

Bank of America CEO: Employee safety highest priority

Brian Moynihan shares wisdom gleaned while leading the nation’s second-largest bank through a pandemic and his perspective about being resilient during difficult times. ...

Why are some countries’ citizens happier than others?

A new study shows that social justice plays a pivotal role in the happiness of a nation’s residents. ...

Halloween seeds its roots in Celtic ritual

Most Halloween traditions were implanted by the ancient Irish festival of “Samhain,” and the arrival of nearly half a million immigrants fleeing a devastating famine in the mid-19th century helped the holiday get its start in the United States, a University of Miami history professor explains. ...

TMH Twitter
About Us

The Miami Hurricane is the student newspaper of the University of Miami in Coral Gables, Florida. The newspaper is edited and produced by undergraduate students at UM and is published in print every Tuesday.

Searching