Women’s soccer falls to Syracuse 1-0 at home

The Miami Hurricanes lost to the Syracuse Orange 1-0 in their second to last match of the 2020 season on Thursday night. The loss marked the eighth loss of the season for the Canes, who have yet to win a game, and the seventh time Miami (0-8, 0-7 ACC) failed to score a goal in a game.

Similar to their previous Atlantic Coast Conference contests, the Hurricanes failed to lead their opponent in shot opportunities. The Orange recorded 12 shots over the Hurricanes’ 10, while also topping Miami 4–3 in shots on goal. Both teams attempted four corners and were each tacked with two offsides penalties.

Miami’s lone goal allowed occurred at the 31st minute mark of the first half, despite allowing two goals to Pittsburgh on Oct. 18 and eight against Virginia Tech on Oct. 15. Thursday’s match marked the first in 28 days since only relinquishing one goal to Wake Forest on Oct. 1.

“It was a tremendous team performance from our group tonight,” Syracuse coach Nicky Adams said. “It was a total team effort. They really gritted it out and deserved this tough win on the road.”

The visitors from central New York attempted five shots before defender Jenna Tivnan scored off of a corner kick 13 minutes before intermission. That goal would keep her team ahead. The Easton, Mass., native also led her team with four shots, playing the entire 90 minutes.

Heading into the half down 1–0, Miami was aware of the need for more shot attempts, trailing 9–3 in that department. Third-year coach Sarah Barnes’ team notched seven in the second frame but nonetheless came out empty-handed, despite senior midfielder Tia Dupont’s four shots.

In goal for the Orange was senior Lysianne Proulx, who finished with three saves and allowed no goals. Canes goalkeeper Tyler Speaks tallied the same number of stops, making two straight saves in the 22nd minute.

Miami defender Selena Fortich received the match’s only yellow card, a frustration play that came at the 78th minute after both teams were called for offsides. Her teammates would only fire four more unsuccessful shots before time was called.

The Hurricanes’ defeat gave the Orange their first win on the season, something Miami will have one final shot at on Sunday against Duke. The Blue Devils (5-3-2, 3-2-2 ACC) rank fifth in the conference with 11 points, despite their loss to Florida State Thursday. Miami will honor seniors Morgan Asmussen, Lexi Castellano-Mugica, Tia Dupont, and Michelle Giamportone on Senior Day.