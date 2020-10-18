Selling eggs is a ‘money-making machine’: UM student gets creative with paying tuition

When 18-year-old Kendra Moisan, a freshman at the University of Miami, realized she needed more than just her federal work study job to pay off her tuition, she discovered a more unorthodox way of making extra cash: selling her eggs.

With a bit of research, she found Santa Monica Fertility clinic, with whom she has been working with for several weeks now. At the clinic, Moisan will be able to sell up to 10 of her eggs for $6000 to $12,000 a piece, and, luckily, recipients at the clinic are likely to be looking for traits like her vibrant red hair and blue eyes.

Before she ever considered the idea, all Moisan really knew about the procedure was that it involved the tracking of a donor’s ovulation cycle and a noninvasive surgery of “suctioning her egg out.” It was her mom’s friend, however, who introduced her to the idea of the procedure being a “money-making machine.”

“She did it just because she had outstanding medical expenses and stuff,” Moisan said. “I was like, ‘I’m a broke college kid. I need to do that.’”

And so, Moisan did her homework. After scouring the web for background on how a proper egg donation procedure should go, she was then very careful in choosing a clinic that she wanted to work with.

“First of all, you don’t want to get screwed over on how much your eggs are worth because it’s a lot to go through for you to get ripped off,” she said.

According to Moisan, red flags of bad fertility clinics may include a series of medical procedures or the absence of provided lawyers and psychological evaluations.

As of now, Moisan is a registered donor at the Santa Monica Fertility clinic, a Californian-based clinic (with an office right here in Miami) that she chose because it seemed to be one of the “good local ones” that accept donors her age. According to the teenage college student, clinics often don’t accept donors any younger than 19 or 20 years old.

Moison also explained that Santa Monica Fertility was very transparent with her on how the process works.

“They have a bunch of videos and stuff on their website, like the process of egg donation and what a good cause it is,” she said. “They make you feel good about yourself, not just the whole prospect of ‘I’m doing this for money.’”

Currently, Moisan is in the preliminary screening process, during which she is required to provide Santa Monica Fertility her medical records and photos of herself.

“They can’t be filtered pictures,” she said. “They have to be genuinely you, a variation of full body and face.”

Moisan compared the process to building a “dating profile,” as she now waits for her information to circulate toward a potential recipient who would like her eggs.

In regards to how her “dating profile” may stand out, though, Mosain said, “I’m athletic. I feel like that’s a big plus.”

She further explained that in the world of egg donation and adoption processes, recipients may also prefer her red hair and blue eyes.

If picked by a recipient, Moisan will have to go through a more rigorous screening process that involves psychological evaluations, STD testing and drug screening. She would then have to take fertility drugs for three to four months to stimulate ovulation. After that comes the surgery.

Moisan isn’t worried about what’s to come in the later stages. As she sees it, it is nothing more than “a safe procedure that merely consists of the screenings, fertility drugs and noninvasive surgery.”

Furthermore, the egg donation process is all done anonymously, meaning she will not have to be concerned about contact with potential recipients. There is no way for her to know the identity of the recipient and vice versa, outside of the pictures that they have of her.

Regardless, Moisan said that she has confidence in potential recipients being good parents for her soon-to-be kids.

“They must be in a good financial standing to be able to afford a surrogate for an egg donation. So, I wouldn’t have to worry about my kid growing up in a poor socioeconomic area,” Moisan said.

Moisan is not fazed by the idea of selling her eggs or of having children she never gets to know. She actually hopes that the children of her egg recipients end up being redheaded.

“It’d be cool because, you know, gingers are a dying breed,” she joked.

For now, Moisan continues to wait to get a match with a potential recipient. She said that it takes some donors as long as a couple of years to get a match, so she has now been applying to other clinics in order to quicken the process.

“Essentially now, it’s a waiting game of what parents would like a leprechaun baby,” she said.