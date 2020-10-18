A covid-friendly, wallet-friendly guide to Halloween costumes

Covid-19 has stripped a lot of fun out of 2020, but I, for one, do not intend to let it steal Halloween, too. Whether going out or staying in, a costume is in order. So, for those of you who share my “no one can take spooky season from me” mindset, you’ve come to the right place.

Below, you’ll find a few cute-yet-Covid-friendly looks that any college student can afford.

Mummy

If you are going for a totally classic costume, a mummy is the way to go this year. Cut one or two white tees into strips to create the look, then use the extra strips of fabric to jazz up a boring mask and tie the whole look together.

The Joker

If you are in the mood to play the bad guy for a night, there’s no villain more iconic than the Joker. All you need is whatever purple and green outfit already hanging in your closet, green hairspray and a white mask. Paint or draw a creepy, disheveled red smile on top, and you’re ready to go!

Superhero

Conversely, if you’re looking to be the hero, there is no shortage of mask-wearing vigilantes to take inspiration from. However, I’m personally biased towards a Covid-ready Spiderman.

All you need is a pair of blue leggings, a red top, red mask and a black marker. Do your best to draw the iconic spider logo on the shirts chest, and maybe add some web lines if you’re feeling artistic.

Pirate

For something feminine and fun, a cute pirate is an easy DIY. Pair a white, flowy blouse with a black skirt, red accessories and gold hoops. You’ll still need to wear a mask, but covering it with a bandana perfectly completes the look.

Ninja

Or, if you’re looking for something with a more sharp and chic vibe, a masked ninja is perfect for a college student’s quarantine costume. Add red accents to a fitted, all black ensemble with a black mask, and you’re set.

Skeleton

For the kind of person who needs to pull together a cute costume last minute, a simple skeleton costume is always a fan-favorite. Take an oversized black tee and paint on some white ribs and a spine, and you have a skeleton.

To fit this year’s circumstances, grab a simple black mask and paint some white ovals for teeth, an upside down heart outline for a nose and a squiggly jaw line.

Though this year’s Halloween is definitely unlike any other, it is a great chance to get creative in making the best of an unfortunate situation. While a lack of parties is quite the let down, there are still a ton of ways to enjoy the season while staying safe and wearing a super cute (and cheap) costume!

