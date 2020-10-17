Uncategorized

Live Blog: No. 13 Miami vs Pittsburgh

Quarterback D'Eriq King (1) carries past Clemson linebacker Regan Upshaw (53) for a big gain during the 2nd quarter during Miami's game versus Clemson at Memorial Stadium in Clemson, South Carolina on Saturday, Oct. 10. Photo credit: Bart Boatwright/The Clemson Insider/ACC

The Miami Hurricanes looks to for last week’s loss against Pitt today at Hard Rock Stadium. Follow along for live updates:

Fourth quarter: Miami 31, Pittsburgh 19: Jose Borregales makes a 37-yard field goal.

Third quarter: Miami 28, Pittsburgh 19: Alex Kessman makes a 30-yard field goal.

Third quarter: Miami 28, Pittsburgh 16: Will Mallory scores on a 45-yard touchdown pass from D’Eriq King.

Third quarter: Miami 21, Pittsburgh 16: Daniel Moraga scores on a one-yard touchdown pass from Joey Yellen.

Third quarter: Miami 21, Pittsburgh 9: Alex Kessman makes a 36-yard field goal.

Third quarter: Miami 21, Pittsburgh 6: Mike Harley scores on a 38-yard touchdown pass from D’Eriq King.

Second quarter: Miami 14, Pittsburgh 6: Alex Kessman makes a 24-yard field goal.

Second quarter: Miami 14, Pittsburgh 3: Alex Kessman makes a 33-yard field goal.

Second quarter: Miami 14, Pittsburgh 0: Will Mallory scores on a six-yard touchdown pass from D’Eriq King.

First quarter: Miami 7, Pittsburgh 0: Cam’Ron Harris scores on a 35-yard touchdown pass from D’Eriq King.

October 17, 2020

Reporters

Isabella Didio


