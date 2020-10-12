‘Teen Wolf’ star Tyler Posey becomes most recent celebrity to join OnlyFans, sparks debate

Shortly after “Shake It Up” actress Bella Thorne’s disastrous debacle with the site, “Teen Wolf” star Tyler Posey sent social media into a frenzy when he announced he had joined OnlyFans, a subscription-based service popularly used by sex workers, on Sept. 28.

The now-removed post included a video of Posey playing the guitar and singing, coupled with the caption “come get wet with me,” directing fans to click the link included in his bio.

“Welcome to my OnlyFans. I play guitar in my bare ass,” he sang. “Hang with me and we’ll be best friends. It’s my OnlyFans.”

In less than a day, he had over 4,000 subscribers. In one week, he had accumulated over 13k likes.

The news set Twitter ablaze, some ecstatic about the opportunity to see their celebrity crush in a more candid light and others…not so much.

Fuck Austin Mahone, Fuck Tyler Posey, Fuck Bella Thorne. Fuck all these selfish manipulative public figures that have insisted on destroying only fans. These celebrities are piling in and are going to actively shift its algorithm thus affecting ordinary people's content https://t.co/CmulZ20CCm — Retired River rat (@barelyhermes) October 2, 2020

Tyler Posey saving the world with one Only Fans post at a time. pic.twitter.com/Od9FqINiEc — Gay Payne (@thegaypayne) September 30, 2020

Many did not hesitate to call out the hypocrisy surrounding this announcement, noting the hoards of people who were criticizing Thorne for joining were now congratulating Posey.

So Tyler Posey does a Bella Thorne in OnlyFans and since he’s male nobody says anything? Huh — Aletosaur (@aletosaur) October 6, 2020

Across the board, many were upset at the fact that celebrities were joining OnlyFans, especially in the midst of a pandemic. Users claim that OnlyFans is a service used by sex workers to survive, and celebrities infringing upon it are making it even harder for those who rely on OnlyFans as their main source of income.

Posey now joins the long list of celebrities who have recently joined the platform, including Cardi B, Austin Mahone, Tyga and Jordyn Woods. Currently, fans are able to enjoy Posey’s content by subscribing for $14.99. As of now, 13 posts have been uploaded, ranging from semi-shirtless pictures to videos of him cooking semi-nude.

Featured photo from @tylerposey58 on Instagram.