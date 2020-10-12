Rihanna outdoes herself again with ‘Savage X Fenty Volume 2’

After the monumental success and praise of last year’s Savage X Fenty fashion show, expectations were high for singer-turned-fashion mogul Rihanna. Yet somehow, she managed to set them even higher for next year.

Rihanna is one of the only celebrities equipped to provide fans with an event even more dazzling than the Met Gala. An ethereal experience of sexuality and fashion, “Savage X Fenty Volume 2” combines music and lingerie in a spectacle that’s as visually enticing as it is impressive.

In a similar fashion to Volume 1, the show featured a long list musical performers, some of which were Travis Scott, Rosalia, Bad Bunny, Miguel and Ella Mai.

Additionally, the fashion show was packed full of star-studded cameos, with several bonafied celebrities stepping in as Savage X Fenty models. Some of these stunning appearances included Bella Hadid, Normani, Paris Hilton, Demi Moore, Willow Smith and Cara Delevingne, all dressed head-to-toe in meticulously designed outfits.

To keep up with the changing and more inclusive times of 2020, Savage X Fenty has consciously and continuously pushed the boundaries on what society views as sexy. In just the two years the show has been around, fashion enthusiasts have been spared from another year of watching skinny white women strut the runway in oversized wings. Rihanna’s statement is clear – fashion is for everyone.

Sticking true to the theme of embracing beauty of all kinds, “Savage X Fenty Volume 2″ paved the way for more LGBTQ+ representation in fashion. This year’s lineup included an array of drag queens and queer icons owning the stage, from actress Indya Moore to “Ru Paul’s Drag Race” contestants Gigi Goode and Jaida Essence Hall.

One of the most remarkable parts of the show is the confidence and power which each of her hand-picked dancers exude. A perfect example is about midway through, when cameras cut to 32-year old, plus-size icon Lizzo, who’s doing something we’re probably all guilty of – performing seductively to an audience of no one but herself and the mirror.

The fearlessness and love she, and all the models, have for their bodies despite the world telling them not to is inspiring.

Interviews are woven throughout the show, during which Rihanna discusses the vision that she’s now turned into a reality.

“Displaying sexuality has become something that’s way deeper than the surface,” she says in one of them. This sentiment remains throughout, each detail more meticulous than the last and meant to showcase the beauty of the human body—every human body.

Compared to Volume 1, which took place on one large stage, Volume 2 has an array of stunning set changes. The coolest stage setup is easily a colorful lingerie “fairyland” that features pastel shades of lavender and pink to create a floral look. It reads as something straight out of Disney’s “Fantasia.”

It is nothing short of a miracle that Rihanna was able to pull this off in the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic. If you’re looking for something magnificent to watch this week, this is it.

“Savage X Fenty Volume 2” aired Friday, Oct. 2 and is available for streaming on Amazon Prime.

