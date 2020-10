Live Blog: No. 7 Miami at No 1. Clemson

The Miami Hurricanes face the No. 1 ranked Clemson Tigers at Memorial Stadium in Clemson, South Carolina. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.

Follow along with our live scoring summary and analysis below:

Fourth quarter (3:59): Miami 17, Clemson 42: Davis Allen scores on a 22-yard touchdown pass.

Fourth quarter (8:31): Miami 17, Clemson 35: D’Eriq King scores on a seven-yard touchdown run.

Third quarter (2:32): Miami 10, Clemson 35: Trevor Lawrence scores on a three-yard rush.

Third quarter (7:56): Miami 10, Clemson 28: Travis Etienne rushes for a 72-yard touchdown.

Second quarter (00:00): Miami 10, Clemson 21: DJ Ivey recovers a blocked field goal for a touchdown.

Second quarter (1:14): Miami 3, Clemson 21: Braden Galloway scores on a 11-yard pass from Trevor Lawrence.

Second quarter (3:53): Miami 3, Clemson 14: Jose Borregales makes a 42-yard field goal.

Second quarter (14:54): Miami 0, Clemson 14: Travis Etienne scores on a two-yard rush.

First quarter (9:50): Miami 0, Clemson 7: Braden Galloway scores on a 25-yard touchdown pass from Trevor Lawrence.