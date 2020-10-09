V's Take

Taking the perfect nude

Dear V,

My girlfriend chose the remote-learning option for the fall semester, while I chose on-campus. Our relationship is strong. However, our sexual intimacy has been deteriorating with the distance. She recommended sharing nudes, but I have never taken one before. Any tips?

Sincerely,

Camera Shy

You have already succeeded in the first step of sending nudes. The fact that your girlfriend has expressed interest in receiving them is by far the most important requirement. Unsolicited is unacceptable.

First of all, don’t underestimate the power of lighting. Natural lighting, a well-placed desk lamp, or candles serve the purpose best. Warm light is typically more flattering and less clinical-looking.

Next, consider your background. A dirty bathroom or bedroom is guaranteed to kill the mood. Clean that sh*t up.

If you have a mirror, use it to your advantage. Lean it against the wall at a 70-ish degree angle to make you look taller and leaner. For my ladies, placing one leg in front of the other or pushing one hip out is an excellent pose to highlight curves and sharpen your waist. A half-turn to show off that dump trunk is also an elegant way to camouflage a bloated belly. For my gentlemen, turn to the side and grab. You are more than a dick, king. A full body mirror pic with legs included can be very attractive.

Those without a mirror, have no fear. Ladies, it’s time for the belly flop. Lie on your stomach and bend your knees to push your butt up or place a pillow under your thighs. The idea is to highlight the arch of your back and ass. Another approach would be to sit on the side of your bed and take the photo from above. This highlights the chest and thighs. Boys, an upwards angle of your body accentuating your chest and arms can be a major turn on. Some prefer the torso over the wanger anyways.

In conclusion, don’t underestimate the power of suggestion. Saucy undergarments or a loose bed sheet can be just as powerful. Dick prints and cleavage will only leave your partner wanting more.

Sincerely,

V

