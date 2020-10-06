Miami in the NFL: Week 4

DeeJay Dallas and Travis Homer were teammates for the Miami Hurricanes in 2017 and 2018, where they both were star running backs.

Over 3,000 miles from Greentree Practice Field on Miami’s campus, the two reunited, with Homer and then Dallas drafted by the Seattle Seahawks in 2019 and 2020 respectively. Now, the tandem has found themselves as teammates once again in the opposite corner of the country from where they developed in college.

But the real homecoming occurred in Week 4, when Seattle traveled to Hard Rock Stadium to face the Miami Dolphins. Suddenly, Homer and Dallas were back in their former college stadium together.

Both of the Seahawks’ veteran backs also came into the contest listed as questionable to play. Carlos Hyde was ruled out entirely while Chris Carson was a game-time decision who did end up playing. Still, the uncertainty of both ball carriers respective statuses’ thrusted both Homer and Dallas into elevated roles at their old stomping grounds.

Dallas ran the ball twice for eight yards while also being a piece in pass protection. The Brunswick, Georgia native also caught two passes for 15 yards. Homer, meanwhile, got four carries for five yards and logged a couple kick returns for 35 total yards. But the highlight for the West Palm Beach native was catching a three-yard touchdown right before halftime.

“I remember scoring my first touchdown as a Hurricane in Hard Rock and today I got my first carry as a Seahawk in Hard Rock, so it came back around full circle,” Homer said after the game.

One factor of Miami’s NFL legacy is the sheer number of prospects unloaded into the league from all of its teams, from both its most dominant as well as its more average seasons.

Generations of Canes that may have never even met each other in Coral Gables can suddenly become professional teammates. This is especially evident on the NFC West roster, where tight end Greg Olsen (‘03-‘06) also had a productive game in Week 4, catching five passes for 35 yards, rounding out the day for the Seahawks’ delegation of Canes in South Florida.

Elsewhere around the league the Canes led all of college football with seven former defensive ends in the NFL. Two of them stood out for the Cleveland Browns in their 49-38 win at the Dallas Cowboys. Olivier Vernon made three tackles, all solo and one for a loss of yardage and recovered a fumble Sunday while Joe Jackson recorded a single solo tackle. Fellow pass rusher Calais Campbell also impressed in an in-state matchup between his Baltimore Ravens and the homestanding Washington Football Team, making four total tackles and two solo. Allen Bailey made one solo tackle for the Atlanta Falcons in a 30-16 Monday Night Football loss at the Green Bay Packers, and Indianapolis Colts defensive end Al-Quadin Muhammad matched Bailey with one solo tackle.

Even through the Colts beat the Chicago Bears 19-11 in the Windy City, Bears tight end Jimmy Graham caught four passes for 33 yards, and punter Pat O’Donnell averaged a hair under 45 yards across his seven punts.

Tom Brady was too much for the Los Angeles Chargers to handle at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but a pair of former Hurricanes had productive afternoons, with linebacker Denzel Perryman making six tackles including two solo, and safety Rayshawn Jenkins logging three total tackles including one and a half for a loss in yardage.

This is the greatest three-play sequence of Denzel Perryman's career. And I don't even mean any three plays from this game, I mean literally these three plays in a row: Run stop

Pass defense

Pressure and QB hit Perryman forced an offense to go three and out. By himself. pic.twitter.com/ws7SEF8Pu7 — Tyler Schoon (@tylerjschoon) October 6, 2020

Running back Frank Gore rushed for 30 yards on 13 carries for the Jets and tight end Chris Herndon caught a pass for 11 yards in a 37-28 home loss to the Denver Broncos on Thursday Night Football. Linebacker Anthony Chickillo also recorded a tackle assist for Denver.

Safety Adrian Colbert made two total and one solo tackle for the New York Giants in a 17-9 loss at the Los Angeles Rams. Linebacker Shaquille Quarterman logged a solo tackle for the Jacksonville Jaguars in a 33-25 loss at the Cincinnati Bengals.

Running back Duke Johnson carried the ball five times for the Houston Texans in a 31-23 loss to the Minnesota Vikings, totaling 24 yards.

Featured image via Twitter, @canespix. Photo by Jasen Vinlove.