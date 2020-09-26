Football, Sports

Live Blog: No. 12 Miami vs Florida State

‘Canes football players celebrate during Miami’s game versus Florida State University at Doak Campbell Stadium on Oct. 7, 2017. The Hurricanes won 24-20.

Miami football players celebrate during Miami’s game against Florida State University at Doak Campbell Stadium on Oct. 7, 2017. The Hurricanes won 24-20. Photo credit: File Photo/Josh White

The Miami Hurricanes face in-state rival Florida State at Hard Rock Stadium. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.

Follow along with our live scoring summary and analysis below:

Second quarter (00:00): Miami 38, Florida State: 3: Jose Borregales makes a 30-yard field goal.

Second quarter (3:37): Miami 35, Florida State 3: Don Chaney Jr. scores on a two-yard touchdown run.

Second quarter (10:17): Miami 28, Florida State 3: Dee Wiggins scores on a 40-yard touchdown pass.

Miami’s offense is absolutely dominating FSU’s defense. Unless something dramatic happens, this is going to be a beat down.

Second quarter (12:36): Miami 21, Florida State 3: Cam’Ron Harris scores on a 12-yard run.

First quarter (00:19): Miami 14, Florida State 3: Cam’Ron Harris scores on a 3-yard run.

First quarter (5:12): Miami 7, Florida State 3: Ryan Fitzgerald makes a 26-yard field goal.

FSU drove the length of the field and had to settle for a field goal after the Seminoles were called for a false start trying to go for it on 4th and goal.

First quarter (9:53): Miami 7, Florida State 0: Brevin Jordan scores on a 24-yard touchdown pass from D’Eriq King.

Miami drove 75-yards down the field in just over five minutes on the Hurricanes first drive of the game. King hardly had any pressure from FSU’s front seven.

September 26, 2020

Reporters

Isabella Didio


