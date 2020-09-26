Live Blog: No. 12 Miami vs Florida State

The Miami Hurricanes face in-state rival Florida State at Hard Rock Stadium. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.

Follow along with our live scoring summary and analysis below:

Third quarter (10:57): Miami 38, Florida State 10: Camren McDonald scores on a 12-yard touchdown pass from James Blackman.

Second quarter (00:00): Miami 38, Florida State: 3: Jose Borregales makes a 30-yard field goal.

Second quarter (3:37): Miami 35, Florida State 3: Don Chaney Jr. scores on a two-yard touchdown run.

Second quarter (10:17): Miami 28, Florida State 3: Dee Wiggins scores on a 40-yard touchdown pass from D’Eriq King.

Miami’s offense is absolutely dominating FSU’s defense. Unless something dramatic happens, this is going to be a beat down.

Second quarter (12:36): Miami 21, Florida State 3: Cam’Ron Harris scores on a 12-yard run.

First quarter (00:19): Miami 14, Florida State 3: Cam’Ron Harris scores on a 3-yard run.

First quarter (5:12): Miami 7, Florida State 3: Ryan Fitzgerald makes a 26-yard field goal.

FSU drove the length of the field and had to settle for a field goal after the Seminoles were called for a false start trying to go for it on 4th and goal.

First quarter (9:53): Miami 7, Florida State 0: Brevin Jordan scores on a 24-yard touchdown pass from D’Eriq King.

Miami drove 75-yards down the field in just over five minutes on the Hurricanes first drive of the game. King hardly had any pressure from FSU’s front seven.