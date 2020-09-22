Miami in the NFL: Week 2

Week 2 of a very abnormal NFL season is in the books. Still largely fanless, the week included a primetime battle between two Ohio franchises, a plethora of injuries, and an epic comeback in Dallas. As the sun sets on the first fortnight of the pro football season, here’s how some of the finest former Miami Hurricanes did.

While the New York Jets struggled in a 31-13 home loss to the San Francisco 49ers, a trio of former Canes were all productive. Receiver Braxton Berrios (‘14-’17) caught six passes for 75 yards and a touchdown, tight end Chris Herndon (‘14-’17) caught a pass for five yards and the ageless running back Frank Gore (‘01-’05) led New York with 63 yards on 21 carries.

Several former Canes on the Los Angeles Chargers had a productive afternoon in a 23-20 overtime loss to Kansas City. Kicker Michael Badgley (‘14-’17) went 2-2 on field goal attempts, including a 41-yarder. Safety Rayshawn Jenkins (’13-’16) made one solo and three total tackles and linebacker Denzel Perryman (’11-’14) added another three total tackles.

Some other notes around the league include:

– UM has 30 former players on active NFL rosters, which is tied for eighth-most among all FBS programs. Seven of those players are defensive ends. The Hurricanes have more players listed at that position than any other school.

– Among those defensive ends is Joe Jackson (‘16-18), who recovered a Joe Burrow fumble for the Cleveland Browns in the third quarter of Thursday Night Football against the Cincinnati Bengals. The takeaway led to a Browns touchdown two plays later in a game Cleveland won 35-30.

– Falcons defensive end Allen Bailey (‘07-’10) logged two total tackles, one of them solo.

– Linebacker Shaquille Quarterman (‘16-’19) made two solo tackles for Jacksonville.

– Cornerback Corn Elder (‘13-’16) made three tackles including one solo for Carolina.

– Running back Travis Homer (’16-’18) carried the ball three times for 21 yards for Seattle and returned three kickoffs for 89 total yards, including a 44-yard runback.

– Running back Duke Johnson (’12-’14) led the Texans in rushing with 34 yards on 11 carries on a day where the Ravens’ defense overmatched Houston. This was partly due to defensive end Calais Campbell’s presence, who logged five total and two solo tackles, including two tackles for loss and a sack for Baltimore.

– Bears safety Deon Bush (‘12-’15) intercepted Giants quarterback Daniel Jones in the second quarter of Chicago’s 17-13 win at New York Sunday. Bush’s teammate, punter Pat O’Donnell (‘13), punted three times for 134 yards, for an average of 44.7 yards per punt while pinning the Giants inside their 20-yard line twice.

Featured image courtesy of the New York Jets.