Help support the Latinx Graduation Committee

The Spring 2021 Latinx Graduation Committee is currently collecting feedback from students, faculty, and staff to help create a Latinx Graduation Ceremony for the Spring 2021 semester. The committee is comprised of prominent undergraduate leaders from different Latin and Hispanic identifying student organizations. Currently, we have 114 survey responses, but we will need a minimum of 200-400 responses to make a strong case to different academic departments for approval of this ceremony. We would appreciate it if you could fill the survey out and share it with your friends and associates so that we can increase the number of responses as well as awareness of the ceremony. https://tinyurl.com/UMLatinxGC

Jarelis Cabrera is a senior majoring in microbiology and immunology and minoring in medical humanities and chemistry. Cabrera is the Chair of The Latinx Graduation Ceremony Committee.